Double Tree by Hilton debuts in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:40 IST
Hospitality major Hilton on Wednesday expanded its presence in Jaipur by opening of Double Tree by Hilton, Amer.  "This hotel marks the first DoubleTree by Hilton in Rajasthan. We are now seeing travel demand returning, as guests become more confident about their travel plans," Navjit Ahluwalia, Senior Vice President and Country Head India, Hilton, said in a statement.  He said that the property offers 151 rooms comprising guest rooms, suites, deluxe and accessible rooms.  Speaking on the opening, Abhay Khandelwal of Goverdhandham Estate Private Limited, said, “We are pleased to partner with the globally renowned Double Tree by Hilton to provide outstanding services to our guests in Jaipur." "With its prime location, comfortable amenities, plenty of open-air venues the property is perfect for your next leisure travel or planning your dream wedding," he said.

