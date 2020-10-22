Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite coronavirus, Indian traders stock up in hopes of festive cheer

Indian businesses are stocking up more ahead of this year's big festival season than at any time in the last five years, expecting people whose earnings were relatively unaffected by the pandemic to spend the money they saved during months of lockdowns. India's biggest shopping season is at the time of the festivals of Durga Puja and Diwali, which fall 20 days apart in October-November each year.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 10:31 IST
Despite coronavirus, Indian traders stock up in hopes of festive cheer
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Indian businesses are stocking up more ahead of this year's big festival season than at any time in the last five years, expecting people whose earnings were relatively unaffected by the pandemic to spend the money they saved during months of lockdowns.

India's biggest shopping season is at the time of the festivals of Durga Puja and Diwali, which fall 20 days apart in October-November each year. Traditionally, this is a time when houses are re-decorated, big-ticket items purchased, feasts held and gifts exchanged. Businesses and shopkeepers expect more purchases than usual this year, beginning with Durga Puja on Thursday, because the months of lockdowns have resulted in pent-up demand.

Recent data shows that demand for diesel, power and cars has already picked up, and any resurgence of retail buying of everything from phones to furniture would bode well for India's economy that shrank 23.9% in the quarter ended June - its steepest decline. Brokerage firm Nomura said its India business-resumption index for the week that ended on Oct. 18 hit its highest level since the country first imposed a lockdown in late March to contain the coronavirus.

Big retailers such as Croma and Vijay Sales, both dealing mainly in electronics and home appliances, told Reuters sales in recent days indicated that this holiday season could be better than last year and that they were actually worried about tightening inventory in certain categories like entry-level laptops and high-end televisions. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said its 70 million small businesses on average were planning for a buffer stock of around 14% this season compared with last year's 10%, to ensure they don't run out of goods should demand surge.

"In the last two months, despite facing a financial crunch, we have been procuring goods in anticipation that in the festive season we will have considerable footfalls," said Praveen Khandelwal, the group's secretary general, seated in his home-fittings shop in Delhi's Karol Bagh area. "Our expectation is that this will be the best Diwali for us in at least five years. Naturally, our stocks levels will be as high too."

Customer arrivals this month have already been the highest in about seven months, hovering around 10 per shop on average - still only about a third of the normal level but expected to rise, Khandelwal said. "CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC"

But not everyone is as enthusiastic. Shops and factories in the city of Jaipur, typically bustling with local and foreign tourists, did little business on a warm afternoon this week. Traders there said they had laid off staff as the city's key income source of tourism was still feeble and it did not have as many salaried people as places like Delhi.

"Until a vaccine is out, I think we will keep operating at 30-35% of pre-COVID levels," said Suresh Tak, owner of four clothes shops and factories printing designs on fabrics. Even Google's mobility data from last week for West Bengal, India's fourth-most populous state where Durga Puja is the main festival, showed that people were mainly visiting supermarkets and pharmacies, not retail and recreation facilities.

Thousands of miles away in the rural district of Satara in India's west, Nilesh Kadam says he is trying to save as much as he can, having returned to work only recently. "From June to August the company had given me a break as there wasn't much work at the factory," said the 35-year old, whose company makes steel products. "This year I am not planning to make any big-ticket purchase."

Still, CAIT estimates Indians have amassed about 1.5 trillion rupees ($20 billion) in savings since April, a chunk of which could now be directed to holiday shopping. Online retailers Amazon and Walmart Inc's local unit Flipkart have also kicked off their annual sales events with heavy discounts. Flipkart said on Wednesday sales have tripled for more than 35% of its sellers this year and that there were "green shoots of recovery for everyone across the value chain".

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the Indian arm of Unilever , on Tuesday reported higher sales and profits for the September quarter and said its rural markets had been more "resilient" than the big cities. "We believe the worst is behind us and we are cautiously optimistic on demand recovery," Chairman Sanjiv Mehta said on an earnings call.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Authorities investigate fatal shooting of Black teen by cop

Illinois State Police are investigating after a suburban Chicago police officer fatally shot a Black teenager who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled in reverse toward an officer, authorities said Wednesday. Authorities havent identifi...

JK Tyre Q2 net dips 35 pc at Rs 110 cr

JK Tyre Industries on Wednesday reported a 34.59 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 109.68 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 167.7 crore in the July-September period of prev...

Aurobindo Pharma arm's New Jersey unit gets warning letter from USFDA

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma Thursday said its step-down subsidiary has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its unit in New Jersey, US. AuroLife Pharma, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, has received a...

Despite coronavirus, Indian traders stock up in hopes of festive cheer

Indian businesses are stocking up more ahead of this years big festival season than at any time in the last five years, expecting people whose earnings were relatively unaffected by the pandemic to spend the money they saved during months o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020