Immigration.ca Hires Robert Butler as Executive President of its Start Up Visa Business Advisory Group

This addition will afford our firm unique perspective in helping to s olidify our position as an innovator in Canada's start up visa ecosystem," says Colin Singer, Managing Partner of immigration.ca.

PTI | Updated: 22-10-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 11:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Immigration.ca is pleased to announce Robert Butler has joined the company as Executive Vice President of its Start-Up Visa Business Advisory Group. "Robert's diverse and extensive background has positioned himself in the industry, as an h ighly knowledgeable business professional in Operations, Finance, Marketing, Digital, and Consultancy. This addition will afford our firm unique perspective in helping to solidify our position as an innovator in Canada's start-up visa ecosystem," says Colin Singer, Managing Partner of immigration.ca. Rob has worked for leading organizations in Canada at the Executive level. He has led corporations through transformations and has delivered significant top and bottom-line growth in every organization. He has a reputation for developing and implementing highly efficient processes and leading high performing teams to deliver outstanding results.

Most recently, Rob was the CEO of an early-stage retailer in Toronto, Canada. Previously, Rob was an Executive at Indigo, a Management Consultant at Arthur Andersen, and Vice President of a Venture Capital/Merchant Bank that specialized in early-stage technology start-ups. He holds a Master of Business Administration, from Schulich School of Business, with a double major in Strategic Management and International Business; a certificate in eCommerce from the University of New Brunswick; and a Bachelor of Commerce, from Saint Mary's University, with a major in Marketing.

What is the Start-Up Visa? Canada's Start-Up Visa Program offers unconditional Canadian permanent residence to qualified immigrant entrepreneurs. The program targets innovative entrepreneurs and links them with private sector investors in Canada who will help establish their start-up business.

Candidates can initially relocate to Canada on a work permit supported by their designated Canada-based government approved entity. The number of permanent residence admissions through the SUV doubled from 2018 to 2019 after increasing in each of the previous five years.

The Canada Start-Up Visa immigration program represents another example of Canada's innovative and flexible approach to immigration. How Can Immigration.ca Help Start-Up Visa Candidates? Through its offices in Toronto, immigration.ca offers a full range of complex business advisory services to international entrepreneurs seeking admission to Canada under the start-up visa immigration program.

We provide a range of sophisticated hands-on business advisory services to help to intend entrepreneur immigrants and their start-up business concepts meet all industry and government requirements. This includes business project and concept management, intellectual property strategies as well as securing financing for qualified start-up businesses. About Immigration.ca At Immigration.ca, since 1994, we share in the optimism and sincere belief that Canada offers excellent settlement options within a stable environment. Under the direction of Colin R. Singer, one of Canada's leading immigration lawyers, recognized by the Government of Canada, we provide tailor-made simplified solutions to individual immigrant applicants seeking to relocate to Canada.

