Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volkswagen appoints Ashish Gupta as Brand Director for India ops

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday said it has appointed Ashish Gupta as Brand Director for the Indian operations with effect from November 1. Gupta succeeds Steffen Knapp, who had been leading the Indian operations since August 2017. "Completing his tenure as the Director for the Indian operations, effective November 1, 2020, Knapp will be succeeded by Ashish Gupta, currently head of Sales Operations at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India," the automaker said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 12:07 IST
Volkswagen appoints Ashish Gupta as Brand Director for India ops
Representative image

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday said it has appointed Ashish Gupta as Brand Director for the Indian operations with effect from November 1. Gupta succeeds Steffen Knapp, who had been leading the Indian operations since August 2017.

"Completing his tenure as the Director for the Indian operations, effective November 1, 2020, Knapp will be succeeded by Ashish Gupta, currently head of Sales Operations at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India," the automaker said in a statement. During his tenure, Knapp relentlessly worked towards strengthening brand Volkswagen in India, it added.

Knapp significantly contributed towards redefining the brand positioning for India, improving the sales and after-sales service operations, building a strong and profitable network, and laid the foundation for a unique Volkswagen customer experience, the company said. He will be moving to a new international assignment within the Volkswagen Group, it added.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S. Korea finance minister loses home as housing policy comes back to haunt

South Koreas finance minister, the architect of rules aimed at protecting tenants and slowing deposit increases, has himself been forced to look for a new home as landlords react to the rules by quickly replacing tenants so they can bump up...

Final debate could thrust foreign policy back into campaign

As Joe Biden hopscotched through Iowa and New Hampshire in late 2019, he also name-dropped his way across the globe. Chinas Xi Jinping. German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Vladimir Putin of Russia. Ive met every major world leader for the la...

UK's Sunak to adjust course on job support, minister says

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is probably going to adjust course slightly on job support in the face of rising coronavirus cases when he makes a statement to parliament later on Thursday, police minister Kit Malthouse said.Its our du...

Withdrawal of consent to CBI to investigate in Maharashtra highly objectionable: Amar Sable

By Amit Kumar Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for withdrawing general consent from CBI to investigate in the State and termed it highly objectionable.In a notificati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020