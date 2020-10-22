Volkswagen appoints Ashish Gupta as Brand Director for India ops
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday said it has appointed Ashish Gupta as Brand Director for the Indian operations with effect from November 1. Gupta succeeds Steffen Knapp, who had been leading the Indian operations since August 2017. "Completing his tenure as the Director for the Indian operations, effective November 1, 2020, Knapp will be succeeded by Ashish Gupta, currently head of Sales Operations at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India," the automaker said in a statement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 12:07 IST
"Completing his tenure as the Director for the Indian operations, effective November 1, 2020, Knapp will be succeeded by Ashish Gupta, currently head of Sales Operations at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India," the automaker said in a statement. During his tenure, Knapp relentlessly worked towards strengthening brand Volkswagen in India, it added.
Knapp significantly contributed towards redefining the brand positioning for India, improving the sales and after-sales service operations, building a strong and profitable network, and laid the foundation for a unique Volkswagen customer experience, the company said. He will be moving to a new international assignment within the Volkswagen Group, it added.
