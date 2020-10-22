Dr Reddy's isolates data centre services due to cyber-attack

Dr Reddy's isolates data centre services due to cyber-attackPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 12:36 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has isolated all data centre services following a cyber-attack
In the wake of a detected cyber-attack, the company has isolated all data centre services to take required preventive actions, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement
"We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CIO Mukesh Rathi said.
