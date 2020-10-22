Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi inks training pact with Drone Destination

Government-run premier flying training institute, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) has inked an initial pact with Drone Destination to launch drone pilot training courses for aspirant professionals at the former's Amethi campus in Uttar Pradesh. Drone Destination is a sister-concern of the Delhi-based remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) manufacturing firm Hubblefly Technologies. Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the institute will provide its state-of-the-art infrastructure and Drone Destination its domain expertise in training drone pilots at the campus. IGRUA has always addressed the growing demand and the rapid technological transformation of the Indian aviation sector. As a part of its expansion program, it has partnered with Drone Destination to jointly launch drone pilot training courses, said a release on Thursday. “This MoU enables both the organisations to provide the best drone training to aspiring drone professionals using IGRUA's state of the art infrastructure and Drone Destination's expertise in providing high quality, professional drone training,” said Krishnendu Gupta, Director, IGRUA. Drone Destination aims to develop an integrated eco-system for RPAs right from manufacturing to training, services insurance, leasing and finance, as per the release. The robust training programs will create responsible industry-ready drone pilots who maintain the highest levels of safety and security of the sky, said Chirag Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Drone Destination.