Ace Group Lights up the Festive Season with Limited-edition Luxury Homes 'X Residences' at Ace Parkway

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the festive season gets underway, Ace Group has launched limited edition 3-4 BHK ultra luxury towers "X Residences" at its premium residential project Ace Parkway located at Sector 150, Noida, the greenest residential hotspot of Noida. 'X Residences' promise exclusivity with only one neighbour per floor and exquisite views overlooking seven acres of manicured greens. Extraordinary finishes with Italian marble, Italian kitchen and wardrobes, extremely smooth and strong, built with aluminium shuttering and expansive spaces, grand entrance foyer and balconies in all rooms are the other notable attributes of 'X Residences'.

Ace Group has also come out with an extra relaxed payment plan: 20 per cent:15 per cent:65 per cent as part of its unique festive offerings for its valued customers at this project that promises carefree living amid the abundance of greenery. The project Ace Parkway exudes ethereal experience of the blue sky above overlooking vast expanse of open spaces and lush greenery as it's situated right in front of 42-acre Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park being developed by Noida Authority at a great pace. The project offers its residents unmatched blend of luxury living in the lap of nature providing beautiful views of lush greenery and enhanced open spaces.

"As the ongoing Navratra and the upcoming festivals are considered to be the most auspicious period for property purchase, there is a lot of positivity in the real estate market. We have launched exclusive 'X Residences', limited edition 3-4 BHK ultra luxury towers at Ace Parkway to let our valued customers experience homes that blend opulence, expanse and make them immerse in the X Privileges. Currently, the home loan interest rates are also at an all time low and prices are stable, so, we look forward to an encouraging response from homebuyers," said Ajay Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, Ace Group. Apart from 'X Residences', Ace Parkway also offers spacious two, three and four BHK apartments exclusively designed by the most famous celebrity designer and film producer Gauri Khan.

While its interiors exemplify modern luxurious designs, the project also boasts all the modern comforts and decorum, besides providing excellent connectivity. Residents can also avail 51 sports facilities ranging from croquet, squash, trampoline, handball, tennis, basketball, badminton and cricket to spend their leisure time. Nestled in the lap of luxury, Ace Parkway is a classic living destination for luxurious, ingenious and most importantly peaceful living with abundance of facilities to revive and rejuvenate your senses.

The much desired project presents aesthetically beautiful and spacious apartments with lavish features and amenities. Besides other state-of-the-art amenities, Ace Parkway also includes an ecstatic pool equipped with temperature control that would allow access to swimming at any time. Moreover, it offers indoor pool for all residents, a cosmopolitan club house and a mesmerizing view amidst beauty of flowing water surrounded by ample greenery, which, in a nutshell, provides a serene setting with a beautiful, soothing cascade.

