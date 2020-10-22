Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burger King files IPO papers; plans to raise Rs 542 cr via fresh issue of shares

Burger King India Ltd, a quick service restaurant chain, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 542 crore through fresh issuance of shares in the IPO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:30 IST
Burger King files IPO papers; plans to raise Rs 542 cr via fresh issue of shares

Burger King India Ltd, a quick service restaurant chain, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 542 crore through fresh issuance of shares in the IPO. According to the addendum to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi on Wednesday, Burger King's IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 542 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6 crore equity shares by QSR Asia, the promoter.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for funding the rollout of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants and for general corporate purposes. The initial share-sale is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. As of September 2020, the company has 261 restaurants including eight sub-franchised Burger King Restaurants across 17 states and union territories and 57 cities across India, as per the addendum.

The company is one of the fastest growing international QSR chains in India during the first five years of operations based on number of restaurants. Earlier, the company had filed draft papers with Sebi in November 2019 to raise Rs 400 crore through fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale of up to 6 crore equity shares by QSR Asia.

Now, it has increased the size of the fresh issue. The regulator has given relaxation till March 31 to companies in respect of filing of fresh offer document in case of increase or decrease of issue size by 50 per cent.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt seeks financial bids from property consultancy firms for monetising MTNL assets

The government has kick-started the process of monetising land assets of telecom firm MTNL and has sought bids from global property consultancy firms for managing the sale process. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DI...

Pune: Three booked for holding dandiya event amid pandemic

An offence was registered against three office-bearers of a housing society in Alandi town of Pune district for allegedly organising a dandiya event despite restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, police said on Thursday. The state ...

Indian women's contingent reaches UAE for T20 Challenge

The top 30 women cricketers from India arrived here on Thursday to take part in the Womens T20 Challenge, which is also popularly known as mini WIPL and scheduled to be held in Sharjah from November 4-9. Seasoned Indian players such as T20 ...

Greek court imprisons far-right Golden Dawn party leadership

A Greek court ruled Thursday to imprison the leadership of extreme right-wing Golden Dawn following their convictions for running the party like a criminal organisation, but granted suspended sentences to five of the partys 18 former lawmak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020