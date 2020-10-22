Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICRA revises down FY21 securitisation volumes estimate to Rs 80,000 crore

For the first half of the current financial year, the overall volumes were over Rs 22,700 crore as against Rs 1 lakh crore in the year-ago period, the agency said. According to the rating agency, most non-bank lenders were expected to resort to securitisation to raise funds in the July-September quarter, as seen earlier in September 2018 when liquidity dried up post default by the IL&FS group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:11 IST
ICRA revises down FY21 securitisation volumes estimate to Rs 80,000 crore

Domestic rating agency ICRA on Thursday revised down its estimate on securitisation for 2020-21 to over Rs 80,000 crore from the earlier Rs 1.2 lakh crore, blaming the coronavirus pandemic for the slower pick-up. Volumes of securitisation had stood at Rs 2 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Activity in the July-September period picked up to over Rs 15,000 crore as against over Rs 7,000 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal, it was still lower than expected. For the first half of the current financial year, the overall volumes were over Rs 22,700 crore as against Rs 1 lakh crore in the year-ago period, the agency said.

According to the rating agency, most non-bank lenders were expected to resort to securitisation to raise funds in the July-September quarter, as seen earlier in September 2018 when liquidity dried up post default by the IL&FS group. However, because of the host of measures taken by the government and Reserve Bank of India, the availability of on-balance sheet funding for top rated players was strong, thereby reducing dependence on securitisation, the agency said.

"We expect the momentum in securitisation volumes to continue in October-March supported by increased investor confidence, increase in finding requirement of originators as they re-start disbursement and steady easing of business activity as lockdowns end," Abhishek Dafria, vice-president and head of structured finance ratings at the agency, said. However, tightened eligibility criteria by investors for pool selection and lower quantum of eligible pools available because of lack of fresh disbursements over the past six to seven months could hamper securitisation volume, the agency said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan parliament votes to delay election for constitutional reform

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted on Thursday to delay a parliamentary election to await a constitutional reform promoted by acting president Sadyr Japarov, a move that boosts his chances of staying on as full-time leader.The Central Asian natio...

AhaGuru raises funds led by Anand Mahindra's family office

Online learning platform, AhaGuru, on Thursday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding led by an investment firm managed by industrialist Anand Mahindras family office. The funds will be used to develop new technology features a...

Lyon railway station evacuated, one person arrested - French police

A police operation is underway at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that one person had been arrested and that the station had been evacuated.Police said a bomb disposal team was present on...

Bank robber flees with $500,000 in ex-Soviet Georgia

Police in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia were looking Thursday for a bank robber who held over 40 people hostage for hours before releasing them and escaping with USD 500,000 given to him by authorities. An armed man took bank employees ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020