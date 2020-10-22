India must become a key exporting nation: Kant

If India has to grow, then it will have to look at global markets and become a key exporting nation, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Thursday. Participating in a virtual event organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant further said no country has become rich without penetrating the US market and India must get into it in a big way.

"We must understand globalisation has lifted vast segments of the population in the last few decades. If India has to grow, we have to look at global markets and become a key exporting nation. "We cannot have sustained growth without penetrating global markets," he said. Kant further said India has carried out some radical reforms recently in coal, agriculture, MSME and mining sectors.

He pointed out that every crisis is an opportunity to use technology to leapfrog and India has demonstrated its strength. "We have used technology in a very big way to make India efficient," Kant said. Participating in the event, John Chambers, founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, said India has improved its position in ease of doing business and infrastructure. "It needs to have the same dramatic improvement in that in the next five years as it has had in the last five years," Chambers said.

He also noted that there is need to see how India's self-reliance initiative fits in the larger global picture.