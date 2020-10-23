Left Menu
Development News Edition

DJ KSHMR releases flaming new song 'One More Round' for Garena Free Fire

Global sensation and award winning musician DJ KSHMR and Asian gaming company Garena's Free Fire announced an exclusive global partnership last month.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 12:58 IST
DJ KSHMR releases flaming new song 'One More Round' for Garena Free Fire
KSHMR - One More Round. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global sensation and award winning musician DJ KSHMR and Asian gaming company Garena's Free Fire announced an exclusive global partnership last month. Garena unveils an exclusive look at the features of Free Fire x KSHMR partnership, in collaboration with Warner Music Group's iconic Dance label Spinnin' Records, including updates on 'Character K' and the new song 'One More Round'. The game will have an exclusive and unique character, Modelled on the Dutch Dance label's pioneering DJ/Producer. KSHMR's in-game Free Fire 'Character K', will be available to players from, 16 October 2020.

''One Round' by KSHMR and Jeremy Oceans. The song KSHMR wrote for Free Fire's BOOYAH Day is out now! 'One More Round', presented by both Jeremy Oceans and KSHMR himself, plays heavily on DJ KSHMR's signature vocal-driven production style, and delivers the same energy as users get from playing Free Fire. 'One More Round' personifies courage and bravery, setting the tone with building guitar chords that burst into blazing beats and drops. Adding an air of mystery, a building drumline results in a brazen, up-tempo record. 'One More Round' talks about the camaraderie between friends, how they will be there for one another and come together. Just like the players in Free Fire, they are also always up for One More Round, whatever life throws at them, even after the lights go down. Stay tuned, as the official music releases on October 19th.

DJ KSHMR has appeared in DJ Mag's top 100 DJs consecutively since the past five years. His fan following on social media knows no bounds, with over a million followers on Instagram, and over 2 million on Facebook. His popularity on YouTube grows exponentially by the second, with a rapidly increasing number of followers and views. Find the song here Spotify | Amazon Music, | Amazon Music

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/37QHm10rH7gS5VDDH6nfVC?highlight=spotify:track:5t9YU2mww4eiFCeTBy3EFU Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/albums/B08J4BV9H7?ref=dm_sh_a38a-da8d-dmcp-417e-11bdd&musicTerritory=IN&marketplaceId=A21TJRUUN4KGV

Music Video releases on 19th October 2020. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Winners of the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2020 for India customers announced

Recognized for their transformative projects and technological achievements experienced through the use of Red Hats open source solutions BENGALURU, India, Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Red Hat, Inc., the worlds leading provider of open sourc...

INSIGHT-Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest

A defining moment in Thailands growing protest movement started with the unannounced arrival of a champagne-coloured Rolls Royce stretch limousine on a Bangkok street. When Queen Suthidas motorcade slowed as it encountered a few dozen prote...

Saudi-led coalition destroys Yemeni Houthi drone - Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthis, Saudi state TV reported on Friday.There was no immediate comment from the Houthi movement on the report...

Sri Lanka parliament strengthens presidential powers

Sri Lankan lawmakers approved amendments to the constitution that strengthened the powers of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and took away parliaments role in making key appointments such as judges and the police chief.The new amendments were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020