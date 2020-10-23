Left Menu
Development News Edition

LIC raises stake to 5.27 per cent in IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

BSE and NSE listed IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is India's leading and largest highway infrastructure developers, with an asset base of over Rs. 45,000 Crs. As per data available on BSE, Life Insurance Corporation of India has raised stake in IRB from 3.81 per cent in quarter ended June 2020, to 5.27 per cent in quarter ended September 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:54 IST
LIC raises stake to 5.27 per cent in IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE and NSE listed IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is India's leading and largest highway infrastructure developers, with an asset base of over Rs. 45,000 Crs. As per data available on BSE, Life Insurance Corporation of India has raised stake in IRB from 3.81 per cent in quarter ended June 2020, to 5.27 per cent in quarter ended September 2020. Recently, the company had announced that Yedeshi Aurangabad BOT Project implemented by Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Limited ("SPY") which is now part of IRB Infrastructure Trust - Private InvIT had been issued a Completion Certificate by the Competent Authority. Consequently, the SPY would collect toll at full toll rates on this project.

Earlier, the company had also announced that VM7 Expressway Private Limited -Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company had executed Concession Agreement with National-highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of Eight lane access controlled Expressway from Km 190.000 to Km 217.500 of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway (Gandeva to Ena Section) in the State of Gujarat under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Phase I - Package VII). "We continue to look for opportunities to expand and diversify our presence. With this win, we will enter the eastern jewel of India. We are committed to build world class highway infrastructure for the development of eastern region and to bring quality connectivity with the rest of the country," said Virendra D Mhaiskar, IRB Infra Chairman & Managing Director.

IRB Infra had recently bagged India's largest TOT (toll operate transfer) project Mumbai-Pune Expressway of Rs 8,262 crore, and has already paid the first tranche of Rs 6,500 crore as upfront sub-concession fee to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd. IRB Infra is the largest private highways infrastructure developer in India with an asset base of Rs. 45,000 crore across the parent company and two InvITs. The company has constructed over 12,300 lane kms across India in two decades.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is the largest private roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, with an asset base of over Rs. 45,000 crores across the parent company and two InvITs. The Company has strong track record of constructing over 12,300 lane Kms pan India in 2 decades and has an ability to construct over 500 Kms in a year. It has approx 20 per cent share in India's prestigious Golden Quadrilateral project, which is the largest by any private infrastructure developer in India.

IRB Group's portfolio comprises of 21 projects including 19 BOT, 1 TOT and 1 HAM projects. BOT segment includes 9 projects under Private InvIT with O & M contracts; 3 projects under Tolling & 7 projects under O & M contracts as a Project Manager for IRB InvIT. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart partners with ABFRL to enhance consumer fashion experience

E-commerce major Flipkart announced Friday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited ABFRL to enhance consumer fashion experience on its platform.Through this partnership with ABFRL, we wi...

Winners of the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2020 for India customers announced

Recognized for their transformative projects and technological achievements experienced through the use of Red Hats open source solutions BENGALURU, India, Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Red Hat, Inc., the worlds leading provider of open sourc...

INSIGHT-Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest

A defining moment in Thailands growing protest movement started with the unannounced arrival of a champagne-coloured Rolls Royce stretch limousine on a Bangkok street. When Queen Suthidas motorcade slowed as it encountered a few dozen prote...

Saudi-led coalition destroys Yemeni Houthi drone - Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthis, Saudi state TV reported on Friday.There was no immediate comment from the Houthi movement on the report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020