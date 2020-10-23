TN govt urges Railway Ministry to resume suburban services in city

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday urged the Railway Ministry to resume suburban train services in the city, suspended since March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it will benefit the public, as well as aid economic revival. Chief Minister K Palaniswami wrote to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, pointing out that inter and intra-state train sevices had already resumed in Tamil Nadu.

Metro rail services here are also operational. The state government had already made a request on September 2 to resume Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) and suburban trains in and around Chennai for the general public, the Chief Minister said in the letter.

"Resumption of EMU/suburban trains will greatly help the general public and facilitate in the quick revival of the economy." "Hence, I request you to give instructions to the Southern Railway to resume EMU/ suburban trains in and around Chennai, duly adopting Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for COVID-19," he added. The suburban EMU services connect the city to its southern and northern parts, including areas from nearby districts and are considered a lifeline for this metropolis.

The services have remained suspended since March when a national lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus..