Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt urges Railway Ministry to resume suburban services in city

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday urged the Railway Ministry to resume suburban train services in the city, suspended since March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it will benefit the public, as well as aid economic revival.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:50 IST
TN govt urges Railway Ministry to resume suburban services in city
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday urged the Railway Ministry to resume suburban train services in the city, suspended since March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it will benefit the public, as well as aid economic revival. Chief Minister K Palaniswami wrote to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, pointing out that inter and intra-state train sevices had already resumed in Tamil Nadu.

Metro rail services here are also operational. The state government had already made a request on September 2 to resume Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) and suburban trains in and around Chennai for the general public, the Chief Minister said in the letter.

"Resumption of EMU/suburban trains will greatly help the general public and facilitate in the quick revival of the economy." "Hence, I request you to give instructions to the Southern Railway to resume EMU/ suburban trains in and around Chennai, duly adopting Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for COVID-19," he added. The suburban EMU services connect the city to its southern and northern parts, including areas from nearby districts and are considered a lifeline for this metropolis.

The services have remained suspended since March when a national lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Barca tie with Juve could see fans return, says regional govt.

Barcelona may be able to welcome some fans back for their Champions League tie against Juventus at the Camp Nou in December, the Catalan regional government said. Talking to Catalan daily Sport, the regions General Director for Sport, Gerar...

PM Narendra Modi, CM Nitish Kumar broke backbone of farmers, medium and small businesses: Rahul Gandhi at Bihar poll rally.

PM Narendra Modi, CM Nitish Kumar broke backbone of farmers, medium and small businesses Rahul Gandhi at Bihar poll rally....

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Indias first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty on Friday but is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is currently admitted. The 61-ye...

As millionth case looms, COVID tears through France faster than in spring

The coronavirus is spreading through France faster than at the peak of the first wave in spring, a government scientific advisor said on Friday, in one of the starkest alerts yet about the scale of the resurgence engulfing Europe. France re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020