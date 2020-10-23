Karnataka most preferred destination for investors, has attracted highest FDI inflow amid COVID: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the state continue to be the most preferred destination for investors and has attracted the highest FDI inflow of Rs 10,255 crore in the country in the April-June quarter, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Karnataka continues to be the most preferred destination for investors and has attracted the highest FDI inflow in the country in Apr-Jun 2020 quarter.

The state received investments worth Rs.10,255 crore ($1,350m) in these three months amidst pandemic," he tweeted. In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister said Indias first sector-specific investment Rs 3,540 crore Consumer Electronics and Durable Goods cluster will come up in Hubbali.

"In line with PM @narendramodi's vision of #AtmaNirbhar, the cluster will offer world-class infra for electronic goods manufacturing and create 20,000 jobs," he added. Yediyurappa said Karnataka continues to be the power house of research and innovation.

"It is a matter of pride that 15 Karnataka startups won National Startup Awards in wide-ranging sectors from urban mobility to satellite technology, organic farming to augmented reality," he noted.