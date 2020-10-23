Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka most preferred destination for investors, has attracted highest FDI inflow amid COVID: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the state continue to be the most preferred destination for investors and has attracted the highest FDI inflow of Rs 10,255 crore in the country in the April-June quarter, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:05 IST
Karnataka most preferred destination for investors, has attracted highest FDI inflow amid COVID: CM
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the state continue to be the most preferred destination for investors and has attracted the highest FDI inflow of Rs 10,255 crore in the country in the April-June quarter, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Karnataka continues to be the most preferred destination for investors and has attracted the highest FDI inflow in the country in Apr-Jun 2020 quarter.

The state received investments worth Rs.10,255 crore ($1,350m) in these three months amidst pandemic," he tweeted. In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister said Indias first sector-specific investment Rs 3,540 crore Consumer Electronics and Durable Goods cluster will come up in Hubbali.

"In line with PM @narendramodi's vision of #AtmaNirbhar, the cluster will offer world-class infra for electronic goods manufacturing and create 20,000 jobs," he added. Yediyurappa said Karnataka continues to be the power house of research and innovation.

"It is a matter of pride that 15 Karnataka startups won National Startup Awards in wide-ranging sectors from urban mobility to satellite technology, organic farming to augmented reality," he noted.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ishrat case: Discharge pleas of 3 cops rejected by CBI court

A special CBI court on Friday rejected the discharge applications moved by three policemen, including IPS officer GL Singhal, who are accused in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case. The other two who moved the pleas are retire...

We didn't leak information about Sushant case: CBI to HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI which is probing actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death told the Bombay High Court on Friday that it had not leaked any information related to the case to the media. Hearing PILs about media trial in the c...

French woman in Thailand may have acquired virus locally

A French woman on the Thai resort island of Samui has tested positive for the coronavirus and probably acquired it after arriving in Thailand in what could be one of few cases of local transmission, health officials said Friday. The finding...

HeidelbergCement India Q2 net profit up 7.3 pc to Rs 62.4 cr

HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Friday reported a 7.3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 62.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 58.15 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Hei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020