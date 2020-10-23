Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi: Parliament approves K2 billion for Lilongwe Water Supply and Sanitation project

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lilongwe | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:14 IST
Malawi: Parliament approves K2 billion for Lilongwe Water Supply and Sanitation project
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (ParliamentOfMalawi)

Parliament members of Malawi on Thursday have authorized the government to borrow K2 billion for Lilongwe Water Supply and Sanitation project, according to a news report by Malawi 24.

The parliamentarians passed the loan authorization for the European Investment Bank (Additional Financing for Treatment Works III Project) Loan Authorization Bill.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Felix Mlusu said the objective of the project is to secure water supply for Lilongwe City and increase access to reliable and quality water and sanitation services for the residents of the city.

Speaking on behalf of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Member of Parliament for Balaka Central East Chifundo Makande said Lilongwe was once hit by Cholera for 14 days due to a lack of safe water.

Makande noted that as the country is approaching the rainy season, which is also the Cholera season, there is a need to speed up the project to protect people from the pandemic.

United Democratic Front (UDF) said issues of water mixing up with sewage in the city should be prevented as they put the health of people at risk.

The August House on Thursday also passed other bills including K18.9 Billion African Development Fund (Covid-19 Response Support) Loan (Authorization) bill, K63.6 Billion International Development Association (Financial Inclusion and Entrepreneurship Scaling Project) Loan (Authorization) bill, and K75 Billion International Development Association (Governance to Enable Service Delivery Project) Authorization bill.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ishrat case: Discharge pleas of 3 cops rejected by CBI court

A special CBI court on Friday rejected the discharge applications moved by three policemen, including IPS officer GL Singhal, who are accused in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case. The other two who moved the pleas are retire...

We didn't leak information about Sushant case: CBI to HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI which is probing actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death told the Bombay High Court on Friday that it had not leaked any information related to the case to the media. Hearing PILs about media trial in the c...

French woman in Thailand may have acquired virus locally

A French woman on the Thai resort island of Samui has tested positive for the coronavirus and probably acquired it after arriving in Thailand in what could be one of few cases of local transmission, health officials said Friday. The finding...

HeidelbergCement India Q2 net profit up 7.3 pc to Rs 62.4 cr

HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Friday reported a 7.3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 62.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 58.15 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Hei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020