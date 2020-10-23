Forms and Gears and Sandvik to Offer Turnkey and Digitisation Solutions

Left Menu
The partnership offers cutting edge Turnkey and Digitisation solutions to clients in South Asia, South East Asia and Oceana Swedish conglomerate Sandvik Coromant has partnered with one of Asia's oldest, largest and best known fixture building companies Forms and Gears of India to offer turnkey engineering and digitisation solutions.

PTI | India | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:28 IST
The partnership offers cutting edge Turnkey and Digitisation solutions to clients in South Asia, South East Asia and Oceana Swedish conglomerate Sandvik Coromant has partnered with one of Asia's oldest, largest and best known fixture building companies Forms and Gears of India to offer turnkey engineering and digitisation solutions. The two companies have inked an MOU that would cover South Asia, South East Asia, NZ and Aus. Forms and Gears is a 48 year old fixture building company based out of Chennai, India. The company has a world class, state of the art fixture building facilities and supplies fixtures to the worlds leading Automobile, Machine Tool and companies in other sectors, in ten countries across the world. Forms and Gears is a joint venture with Bangalore based public limited company ASM Technologies and they have 750 design engineers in house making them one of the strongest engineering companies in the Work holding segment globally. Sandvik Coromant is a world leader in cutting tools headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden and is represented in more than 150 countries with around 7900 employees worldwide. It is part of the business area Sandvik Machining Solutions within the global industrial group Sandvik. In 1942, Sandvik Coromant began in a modest shop in Sandviken, Sweden and has over time transformed into a global industry leader. At the very core of Sandvik's DNA lies a passion for engineering and pushing boundaries, always in close relation with customers. The company has been very successful in introducing almost 6 new products to the market every day. Both Sandvik and Forms and Gears have also invested a lot of time and money into Industry 4.0 products. Forms and Gears' Industry 4.0 solution approaches IoT from the aspect of the Fixture and Sandvik's Coroplus has a comprehensive solution for the connected machine shop. Reji Varghese, Managing Director of Forms and Gears says, "The two products perfectly sync with each other to offer the customer an array of various outcomes that would give insights into a number of areas that could bring down costs, improve productivity and efficiency, increase knowledge sharing and collaborative working, etc. " Vinay Deshpande, VP, Strategic Relations of Sandvik Coromant who's been with the company for over 25 years says, "Sandvik Coromant has been operating in India for the last 62 years and has its head office, production units and the Sandvik Coromant Tech Centre in Pune. As a technology leader, Sandvik Coromant keeps challenging its own technology. We have around forty thousand cutting tool products and we launch three thousand products every year. Fifty percent of Sandvik Coromant's turnover comes from the products that are less than five years old. One of the biggest strengths of Sandvik Coromant is working in turnkey projects with Machine Tool Manufacturers and our strategic partner Forms and Gears by offering Fixtures. With this approach, we will be able to offer complete solutions to our customers in the value chain with Single Point Contact."

