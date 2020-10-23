Left Menu
LetsUp gets into regional OTT space with Letsflix, starting with Marathi

Narendra Firodia and Rahul Narvekar come together to launch a Regional language OTT platform called Letsflix.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:37 IST
Rahul Narvekar and Narendra Firodia. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Narendra Firodia and Rahul Narvekar come together to launch a Regional language OTT platform called Letsflix. Starting with Marathi, Letsflix will soon launch other languages. This will be on the back of their local language digital content platform called LetsUp. LetsUp has close to 1 million downloads and is in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Tamil currently and getting into more languages soon. Started as a news and content platform on WhatsApp, LetsUp pivoted to an app and quickly scaled to getting into a hyperlocal, vernacular content platform. Letsflix will stream Marathi movies, serials, plays, stand-up comedy shows and original content. Narendra Firodia apart from running multiple business ventures has produced 2 movies in Marathi, "Agabai Arecha 2" and "Triple Seat". He is also the president and main sponsor of Ahmednagar Mahakarandak which is the biggest Marathi stage play competition. This competition has been happening since 2013. A huge believer in promoting talent from small towns of India, Narendra has a start-up called I Love Nagar which is a city specific digital hyperlocal platform. Rahul Narvekar is a Serial Entrepreneur who is Co-founder of iconic start-ups like www.fashionandyou.com and www.indianroots.com . Currently building a community called as India Network, focussed on promoting entrepreneurs from small towns of India.

Rahul is also a GP and Co-founder in Scale Ventures - A category 1 SEBI registered fund, as also Founder of Start-up Studio - India's first local language incubator and India Angel Fund - focussed on investing in women led start-ups. IAF has invested in 3 women led start-ups so far and recently India network has signed a Joint Venture with Canada based Bay Street Dairy - led by Suneet Oberoi and Neetu Oberoi. Letsflix is currently aggregating and curating content for Marathi, is keen to work with people across the spectrum and also looking at partnerships and alliances.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

