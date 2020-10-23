Left Menu
Development News Edition

IranAir relaunches European flights after coronavirus halt

Flag-carrier IranAir is resuming its European flights which had been suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, an airline spokesman told the state news agency IRNA on Friday. Scheduled flights to England, France, Austria, Germany, and Italy are among flights being resumed, Hossein Jahani told IRNA. "IranAir now has about seven scheduled European routes," he said.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:01 IST
IranAir relaunches European flights after coronavirus halt

Flag-carrier IranAir is resuming its European flights which had been suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, an airline spokesman told the state news agency IRNA on Friday. Scheduled flights to England, France, Austria, Germany, and Italy are among flights being resumed, Hossein Jahani told IRNA.

"IranAir now has about seven scheduled European routes," he said. Iran's health ministry on Friday reported a record 6,134 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 556,891 in the Middle East's hardest-hit country.

Also Read: European Parliament cements position on climate change law with final vote

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fill over 8,500 vacant Mahatransco posts soon: Maha minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday directed that over 8,500 vacant posts in the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission CompanyMahatransco be filled soon, officials said.Of these, 6,750 post are from the technical...

J-K Police takes cognizance of production, transmission of Child Pornography in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday has filed a case under unknown persons from the Valley for uploading or transmission of child pornographic content on social media. Cyber Police Station of Kashmir Zone in Srinagar took cognizance of produ...

UK's coronavirus reproduction number falls slightly

London UK, October 23 ANIXinhua Britains coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has fallen slightly, but the virus is still spreading fast in the country, the latest official figures showed Friday. The R number is now ...

Kerala HC dismisses PIL related to Life Mission Scam case

Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL alleging that the filing of petition by Life Mission CEO to quash CBIs FIR is illegal and unconstitutional in the Life Mission Scam Case. A division bench comprising chief justice S Manikumr and j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020