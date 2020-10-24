Left Menu
Development News Edition

S&P affirms UK's sovereign debt rating at 'AA'

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's affirmed the United Kingdom's sovereign debt rating at 'AA' on Friday, saying the government's pandemic response efforts helped limit the hit to its economy. The agency maintained its outlook at "stable" on Britain's sovereign debt.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 01:54 IST
S&P affirms UK's sovereign debt rating at 'AA'

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's affirmed the United Kingdom's sovereign debt rating at 'AA' on Friday, saying the government's pandemic response efforts helped limit the hit to its economy. The rating action comes a day after Britain's finance minister offered more cash to prop up businesses reeling from the coronavirus crisis, as new curbs to tackle a resurgence in cases threaten a nascent economic recovery.

The UK government and the Bank of England have demonstrated significant fiscal and monetary flexibility in their response to the pandemic, said S&P in a statement https://www.standardandpoors.com/en_US/web/guest/article/-/view/type/HTML/id/2543562. The agency maintained its outlook at "stable" on Britain's sovereign debt.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Wildfire smoke likely helped to spread COVID-19 Large wil...

WHO: Nations mulling Gilead's COVID drug should consider trial flop, too

Health officials reviewing Gilead Science Incs remdesivir against COVID-19 should consider all evidence, including a trial in which the medicine failed, before giving it the green light, the top WHO scientist said on Friday. U.S. regulators...

Sudan becomes third Arab state to set aside hostilities with Israel this year

Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States, making Khartoum the third Arab government to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months. U.S. Presid...

U.S. sanctions Russian institute linked to dangerous malware

Washington imposed sanctions on Friday on a Russian research institute tied to the development of a dangerous computer program capable of causing catastrophic industrial damage. The U.S. Treasury Department alleged that the Russian governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020