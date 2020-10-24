Left Menu
Development News Edition

Base year revision for CPI-industrial workers suspicious: AITUC

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Saturday said the labour ministry's move to revise base year for consumer price index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) is "suspicious". It is also used in the fixation and revision of minimum wages in scheduled employments besides measuring the inflation in retail prices. In a statement issued on Saturday, the AITUC said that "the Centre's move to shift base year for calculating DA is suspicious".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:12 IST
Base year revision for CPI-industrial workers suspicious: AITUC

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Saturday said the labour ministry's move to revise base year for consumer price index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) is "suspicious". The AITUC further siad that it is of the view that the move will lead to "depression" in dearness allowance (DA) paid to workers.  The labour ministry has recently revised the base year for CPI-IW to 2016 from 2001.  The retail inflation measured in terms of CPI-IW is the single most important price statistics with financial implications.

The CPI-IW is primarily used to regulate the dearness allowance of government employees and the workers in the industrial sectors. It is also used in the fixation and revision of minimum wages in scheduled employments besides measuring the inflation in retail prices.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the AITUC said that "the Centre's move to shift base year for calculating DA is suspicious". The Labour Bureau of the Ministry of Labour sent out emails announcing revision of base year for calculating CPI-IW from 2001 to 2016, on October 22, 2020, it claimed.  This decision follows the earlier pattern practiced by the labour ministry: making a show of consulting stakeholders at the eleventh hour and then completely ignoring the responses received, it alleged.  The entire lot of central trade unions had opposed through a written, signed communication, the recommendations of the Labour Bureau point by point, only to discover that they have simply been brushed aside, the AITUC said.  The so-called consultations on labour codes, including recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee on Labour, met the same fate, it added.  "Since the present decision of shifting the base year to 2016, linking factor of 2.88, proportions of items of household expenditures, points of data collections, all are going to result in depression of dearness allowance payable to industrial workers, the employers stand to gain that much as their profits," it opined.  The AITUC therefore condemns "this robbery in broad daylight by the central government", it said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Momsoon, Monte Carlo partner for maternity wear winter collection

Maternity clothing start-up Momsoon on Saturday said it has partnered Monte Carlo to launch a winter collection for maternity wear. Under the partnership, Monte Carlo will produce maternity wear garments designed by Momsoon for sale online....

IOC's Bach to skip Seoul ceremony, cites travel concerns

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has decided against traveling to South Korea to accept a peace prize in person because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Saturday. Bach was named the winner of t...

Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders here on SaturdayKolkata Knight Riders Innings Shubman Gill c Patel b Nortje 9 Nitish Rana c Deshpande b Stoinis 81 Rahul Tripathi b Nortje 13...

IPL 13: Nitish Rana dedicates half-century to his late father-in-law

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana dedicated his half-century, to his late father-in-law Surinder who passed away yesterday. Rana had scored against Delhi Capitals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Rana opened the innings for KKR and sco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020