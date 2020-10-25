Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal imports rise 12% to 19 MT in Sep on improved consumption

India's coal import rose 11.6 per cent to 19.04 million tonnes in September on account of a recovery in consumption by thermal power plants and other industries as also helped by competitive prices in international markets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 10:10 IST
Coal imports rise 12% to 19 MT in Sep on improved consumption
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

India's coal import rose 11.6 per cent to 19.04 million tonnes in September on account of a recovery in consumption by thermal power plants and other industries as also helped by competitive prices in international markets. The country imported 17.06 million tonnes (MT) of coal in September 2019, showed data available with mjunction services limited.

mjunction -- a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL -- is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals. "The steady recovery in consumption by thermal power plants and other industries coupled with competitive prices in the international markets led to a resurgence of demand for imports ahead of the festive season," mjunction Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vinaya Varma said.

The outlook for imports remains uncertain as it depends on the sustainability of operations and growth in consuming sectors in the coming months" Varma noted. Of total imports in September, non-coking coal's shipment was 11.97 MT as against 11.81 MT in the year-ago period. Coking coal import increased to 4.58 MT as compared to 3.54 MT in September last fiscal. However, in the first six months of the ongoing fiscal, India's coal import dropped to 95.30 MT from 125.35 MT in the same period a year ago, it said.

"For the April-September period, total coal and coke imports stood at 95.30 MT, about 23.97 per cent lower than 125.35 MT imported during April-September last fiscal," the data showed..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Cummins justifies IPL price tag, loss disappoints Warner

Pat Cummins justified his 2.1 million price tag, boosting Kolkata Knight Riders playoff hopes in the process, but his Australia team mate David Warner was disappointed by Sunriser Hyderabads struggles in the Indian Premier League IPL. Cummi...

Trump has been 'weak, chaotic' with China on trade:Biden

US President Donald Trump has been weak and chaotic with China on trade and could not lead an effective strategy to mobilise a true international effort to pressure, isolate, and punish Beijing to strengthen manufacturing jobs across the co...

Lee Kun-hee, who made S.Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78

Lee Kun-hee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack, the company said.The charismatic lea...

India should be bigger than China in power and scope: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of shakti and vypati power and scope, adding the world knows that countrys expansionist designs. Bhagwat was speaking at the R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020