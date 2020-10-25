Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan inaugurates first transport project under CPEC

The first transport project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was inaugurated here on Sunday. Experts from China have trained Pakistani drivers on how to operate the train. The CPEC is a collection of infrastructure and other projects under construction throughout Pakistan since 2013.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 25-10-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 18:52 IST
Pakistan inaugurates first transport project under CPEC

The first transport project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was inaugurated here on Sunday. Punjab province Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Chinese officials inaugurated the projected which has been completed in six years at the cost of over USD 2.2 billion.

The overhead Lahore Orange Line Metro Train will operate between Lahore's Dera Gujjran to Ali Town on 27Km stretch from Monday. As many as 250,000 people will be able to commute daily using the Orange Line trains.

China said Orange Line Train is also a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship and a gift for the people of Lahore. Experts from China have trained Pakistani drivers on how to operate the train. The CPEC is a collection of infrastructure and other projects under construction throughout Pakistan since 2013. Originally valued at USD 46 billion, the projects were worth USD 62 billion as of 2017. PTI MZ NSA

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ABVP protest outside PDP office in Jammu; several detained

Several ABVP activists were briefly detained on Sunday after they staged a protest outside the PDP office here against the recent remarks of its president Mehbooba Mufti and allegedly threw paint at a billboard with her picture on it, offic...

UN treaty banning nuclear weapons set to enter into force in January

The UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres in a statement commended all the countries whose ratification of the accord, approved by 122 nations at the General Assembly in 2017, who have helped bring the ban on weapons this far, singling out...

Protesters march through Belarus as opposition threatens national strike

Tens of thousands of people marched through Minsk and other cities on Sunday, keeping pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a day before the opposition threatens to launch a national strike if he refuses to resign. Crowds st...

We were not expressive enough: Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said that his team wasnt expressive enough during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings but accepted that in a marathon league, there would be a defeat here and there. CSK beat R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020