Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim CM thanks Defence minister for inaugurating road project in state

Singh on Sunday via video conferencing inaugurated the road project from the headquarters of 33 corps in Sukna, Darjeeling after his scheduled visit to Sikkim for interaction with Army jawans posted at Nathu La and inauguration of the renovated Thakurbari temple in the state capital got cancelled due to inclement weather, the Information and Public Relations Department (IPR) said in a release. The 19.35 km long alternate alignment Gangtok Nathula Road was constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 26-10-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 10:34 IST
Sikkim CM thanks Defence minister for inaugurating road project in state

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for inaugurating the alternate alignment Gangtok Nathula Road in the state. Singh on Sunday via video conferencing inaugurated the road project from the headquarters of 33 corps in Sukna, Darjeeling after his scheduled visit to Sikkim for interaction with Army jawans posted at Nathu La and inauguration of the renovated Thakurbari temple in the state capital got cancelled due to inclement weather, the Information and Public Relations Department (IPR) said in a release.

The 19.35 km long alternate alignment Gangtok Nathula Road was constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The chief minister on Sunday said that such infrastructural upgradations will facilitate connectivity and usher pragmatic and productive changes to the overall landscape of the state.

Reiterating the commitment of the people of Sikkim towards national security, Tamang said that the state government will continue to support the BRO and the Army in all the border area development programmes..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

20 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,245

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,245 on Monday as 20 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Eighteen fresh infections were detected during contact tracing in the union territory, wh...

China stocks ease as liquor giant Kweichow Moutai weighs

China stocks fell on Monday, dragged lower by the countrys largest liquor maker Kweichow Moutai after it posted a slower-than-expected growth in the third quarter. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.72 at 3,254.54...

CSK becomes first team to be eliminated from IPL 13

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings have been knocked out of the race to secure an IPL play-offs berth for the first time in 13 years after Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi. The Mahendra Singh Dhon...

FEATURE-Snakes and sewage: Housing troubles grow in S. Africa's Soweto

C rumbling walls, sewage leaking into homes, dangerous loose wires - and sometimes, snakes.These are some of the myriad issues residents in Soweto, South Africas biggest township, have been dealing with for decades, as they say the governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020