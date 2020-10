Moody's reaffirms A1 rating with stable outlook assigned to ITFC

On October 01, 2020, Moody's Investors Service reaffirmed the rating of A1 with stable outlook assigned to the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB Group). The rating is supported by ITFC's 'Very large capital buffers', 'Prudent treasury investment practices and adequate liquidity management policies' and 'Very high implicit member support'.

According to Moody's, "The implementation of a stringent liquidity policy starting November 2018 in light of the transition to a leveraged balance sheet supports the corporation's robust liquidity and funding profile". Moody's also stated, "In addition to the upgraded liquidity risk policy, management has also upgraded its credit risk management capacities which are reflected in the accumulation of zero new non-performing exposures since 2015".

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, ITFC Chief Executive Officer, said "ITFC's A1 rating with a stable outlook, for the fourth year running, and in the midst of the unprecedented and continuous COVID-19 economic crisis demonstrates the corporation's well-thought-out planning, its resilience in the face of the ever-growing challenges and its relentless efforts to safeguard its financial sustainability while delivering on its mandate for 'advancing trade, improving lives'. This year and every year, ITFC further increases its reach to meet the increasing financing requests from its Member Countries."

(With Inputs from APO)