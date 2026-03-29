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Russia Claims Capture of Kivsharivka

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Sunday that its forces have captured the village of Kivsharivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. The report, broadcasted by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:45 IST
Russia Claims Capture of Kivsharivka
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Sunday the capture of Kivsharivka, a village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

However, Reuters has reported that it could not independently verify the claims made in this battlefield report.

The ongoing conflict in the region continues to see opposing reports from involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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