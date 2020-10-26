Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miss airline food? Finnair selling business class meals in supermarket

Finland's national carrier Finnair has started selling its business class meals in a supermarket to prevent job cuts at its catering unit due to COVID-19.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:14 IST
Miss airline food? Finnair selling business class meals in supermarket
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Finland's national carrier Finnair has started selling its business class meals in a supermarket to prevent job cuts at its catering unit due to COVID-19. The airplane meals have quickly turned into a hit with 1,600 meals sold within days at the supermarket located near Finnair's main hub the Helsinki-Vantaa airport, Finnair said. It plans to sell in more outlets.

"There are redundancies and layoffs going on already at Finnair and we are trying our best to find new innovative ways," head of Finnair Kitchen Marika Nieminen told Reuters. Finnair said last Tuesday it would cut around 700 jobs by March 2021.

Finnair Kitchen's first main courses on the ground, for 12.9 euros ($15.2) apiece, comprise beef with teriyaki-radish sauce served with grilled spring onion and rice or smoked arctic char with chantarelle risotto. "In this desperate remote work environment this is a small, nice taste of normal life," Mika, a customer from Vantaa said.

In 2017, Finnair stopped outsourcing its catering services by buying LSG Sky Chefs, a company that operated at Finland's main airport, from a Lufthansa subsidiary and renamed it Finnair Kitchen. A year later, Finnair Kitchen produced some 12,000 meals a day but the numbers collapsed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit air travel.

Nieminen said Finnair planned to introduce new dishes, including reindeer meat from Finnish Lapland and Japanese-style pork shoulder, for supermarkets. "We have had very much positive feedback from our customers and this product has become one of the best selling products in our store," Kimmo Sivonen, a shopkeeper at Kesko's K-Citymarket Tammisto in Vantaa said.

Finnair Kitchen head of product development Juha Stenholm said the food's high quality justified the relatively high price for a packed take-away meal. "Our unit is focusing on business class food so ... premium raw materials," he said. ($1 = 0.8466 euros)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Atmosphere in PSG squad still very good despite loss against United: Rafinha

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha has said that the atmosphere within the squad is still very good despite the loss against Manchester United in the Champions League last week. Last week, Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain ...

Woman among 4 Nepalis held for robbery in bizman's house

EDS RPT after correcting slug Hyderabad, Oct 26 PTI Four Nepali nationals, including a woman, have been arrested for looting a businessmans house here, police said on Monday. The four committed the theft on October 19 and were a...

India's energy will energise the world, says PM Modi.

Indias energy will energise the world, says PM Modi....

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

European leaders warned of difficult months ahead as the resurgent pandemic forced authorities to impose new restrictions to try to curb the spread of the disease.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020