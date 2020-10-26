Left Menu
Development News Edition

Torrent Pharma Q2 net profit up 27 pc at Rs 310 cr

Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 27.04 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 310 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of robust sales in India and reduction in expenses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:02 IST
Torrent Pharma Q2 net profit up 27 pc at Rs 310 cr

Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 27.04 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 310 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of robust sales in India and reduction in expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 244 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,017 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,005 crore for the same period a year ago

India revenues grew to Rs 963 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against Rs 899 crore earlier, Torrent Pharma said. Total expenses dipped to Rs 1,639 crore as compared to Rs 1,743 crore in the second quarter of FY20

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 2,654.45 per scrip on BSE, down 2.92 per cent from its previous close.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S.'s Pompeo says Libya ceasefire agreement a "courageous step"

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that a ceasefire agreement between Libyas warring factions was a courageous step and that all foreign fighters must leave the country in 90 days in line with the accord.Pompeo, who arrived ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as virus cases surge, stimulus doubts weighs

Wall Street was set to start the week on a dour note on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and a stalemate in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to Nov. 3 presidential elections. New infect...

Parents of Walayar sisters go on protest demand HC monitored reinvestigation

Parents of the minor girls who were allegedly sexually abused and found hanging in 2017, have started a week-long sit-in protest in front of their house at Walayar here in Palakkad district. The parents are demanding a High Court-monitored ...

Atmosphere in PSG squad still very good despite loss against United: Rafinha

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha has said that the atmosphere within the squad is still very good despite the loss against Manchester United in the Champions League last week. Last week, Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020