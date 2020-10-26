Left Menu
India sending food items to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea: MEA

"Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has worked closely with the governments in these countries on repatriation of each other's nationals through special flights and for supply of medical assistance," the MEA said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:07 IST
India is sending 270 metric tonnes of food items to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea to alleviate the suffering of the people affected by natural calamities and the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday. It said the "food aid", comprising 155 MT of wheat flour, 65 MT of rice and 50 MT of sugar, is being transported on Indian naval ship Airavat, which left Mumbai on Saturday on a visit to the region.

The ship will make port calls at Djibouti, Eritrean port city of Massawa, Sudan and Mombasa. "The strong bonds of friendship and brotherly relations between India and countries in Africa have been forged and strengthened over several centuries," the MEA said.

It said India has always stood in solidarity with the countries and people in Africa and has partnered in undertaking development, capacity building and humanitarian assistance programmes. "Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has worked closely with the governments in these countries on repatriation of each other's nationals through special flights and for supply of medical assistance," the MEA said.

