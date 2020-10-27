Häfele Expands its Exclusive Appliance Showroom in Bangalore

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Häfele, the world leader in furniture and kitchen fittings, has over the last few years expanded its global assortment portfolio to include a sophisticated range of built-in home appliances; a natural transition that has enabled the Group to cater to its Global customer segments with a holistic solution-based approach. In India, the company has steadily grown its appliances business and has now become one of the leading brands in the space of built-in appliances. Hafele opened its first company-owned exclusive appliances showroom in Bangalore early last year to firm up its commitment to this business and offer a state-of-the-art retail environment for customers to experience, first hand, the functionality of this versatile range that includes everything from cooking, extraction, counter-top to cleaning appliances. The company is now set to expand the area of this showroom to include the new additions to its appliances range. The extended showroom is set to open and will be inaugurated by Mr. Chetan Chaturvedi – General Manager, Operations Pan India. Mr. Jürgen Wolf (Managing Director – Häfele South Asia), who inaugurated the first phase of Häfele Appliances Showroom last year, says, "Our journey with the built-in appliances business has been nothing short of extraordinary. What started as an allied business category for us over 10 years back has now become one of our leading businesses. The reasons behind this are manifold. We have stragtegically introduced such appliances in India and South Asia that are highly compatible with the specific lifestyle and usage patterns of this part of the world. Yet these products come with the most sophisticated technologies and the assurance of German quality. This unique proposition with a formidable service network, sets us apart from contemporaries in the market. We have been able to position this range in the market at the "approachable premium" segment, which had remained untouched for a long time; there were players at the entry level of the price-value pyramid and then directly those at the premium and super-premium levels. With the Hafele Appliances range, we have captured a sizeable market share targeting customers who are young, tech-savy, aspirational and maintain the right balance of tradition and modern outlooks.

After opening our first exclusive appliances showroom in Bangalore last year, we are now expanding the facility to include one more floor with additional space of roughly 1600 square feet which will showcase some of our new products from this range along with all the existing solutions that we already have on display. This comes at an opportune time when the demand for handy and good quality cooking and cleaning appliances like blenders, mixers, dishwashers and washing machines is increasing more than ever now that people are confined to their homes due to the novel Coronavirus." With the addition of this new 1600 square feet floor space, the expansive two-storeyed Hafele Appliances showroom will now be spread across a total area of approx. 3000 square feet, showcasing the entire range of of Häfele's in-house premium appliances comprising of cooking, baking, refrigeration and cleaning appliances, to extraction hoods and countertop appliancestogether with some new and exciting products that the Company has launched over the last few months. The Häfele Appliances showroom is located at approximately 100 meters from the Company's main Design Showroom at Langford Road in the heart of Bangalore City and will serve as the ideal place for architects, designers, kitchen manufacturers as well as end customers to witness the best in class home appliances displayed in live settings, for their projects or homes respectively. Visit the newly launched Häfele Appliances Showroom at:No. 2/1, Shiv Manor, Langford Road, Shanthi Nagar, Bangalore - 560 027, India.

Product Focus: Some of the latest products that will be displayed at the newly extended Hafele Appliances Showroom in Bangalore, are as under: Cooking Häfele's Vertex Hobs: Häfele's latest Vertex Hobs allow the direct injection of fuel and flame giving you a high power burner with a well-balanced flame for efficient cooking. These burners are created with 480 identical flame holes, punched in a 30 degree angle that astutely deflect the flame, allowing it to rise vertically. As a result, this aids in even distribution of heat across the entire surface of the cooking vessel thereby ensuring the most optimum results in cooking. While this naturally delivers exceptional cooking results, it also reduces the overall time spent on cooking. Baking Häfele's Diamond Series Combi Microwave provides you the ideal balance between both – the swiftness and efficiency of day-to-day cooking along with detailed accuracy of professional cooking. The unique flatbed design of this appliance makes it extremely easy to clean and maintain after every cooking cycle. It combines the benefits of convection and microwave cooking, giving you the most professional cooking results at 30% less the time you would otherwise need to cook the same dish with other appliances.

3-in-1 Combi steam with microwave oven: The New Combi steam microwave J34MCT by Hafele, allows you to cook around 4 times faster than traditional cooking methods. It provides the ideal settings for healthy steam-cooking where the steam penetrates deeper into the food, removing the excess fat and salt while ensuring that the beneficial nutrients remain firmly locked in. With this innovative steam cooking function, the oven offers you an integrated microwave feature together with convection cooking functions, providing you a versatile appliance that meets all your cooking and baking needs. Cleaning Hafele's new Aqua 14XL free-standing Dishwasher meets your everyday cleaning and washing needs effectively. The AquaSmart feature of this dishwasher consumes very low levels of water, approx. 11 liters per wash cycle, without compromising the overall cleaning results. The ProHygiene+ feature cleans dishes at higher temperatures killing 99.9% of the germs thereby giving you maximum hygiene.

Image: Häfele expands its exclusive Appliance Showroom in Bangalore. At the inauguration from (L to R) Chetan Chaturvedi, General Manager, Operations Hafele, Sanjay Talreja, Distributor-Appliances, Karnataka, Gregory Chacko, Regional Manager-Appliances and Rahul Pratap Singh, Senior Area Manager-Appliances Hafele.