Ceat Q2 net profit surges four-fold to Rs 182 cr

Tyre maker Ceat on Tuesday reported over four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 182.18 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.64 crore in the July-September period previous fiscal.

The tyre maker's revenue from operations during the second quarter stood at Rs 1,978.47 crore as compared to Rs 1,691.55 crore in the year-ago period. Ceat said it has commissioned the second phase of its Nagpur-based manufacturing facility with effect from August 24.

"The plant would be ramped up over a period of time, based on market demand and overall capacities," it added..