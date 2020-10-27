Left Menu
Development News Edition

IATO writes to PM for announcement of SEIS benefits for 2019-20

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce Service Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) benefits for 2019-20 at the earliest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:41 IST
IATO writes to PM for announcement of SEIS benefits for 2019-20

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce Service Exports from India Scheme (SEIS) benefits for 2019-20 at the earliest. All our members are reeling under the financial stress as it has become difficult for them to manage anymore and survive without any earnings in the past 7 months, IATO said in a letter to the PM.

"For 2019-20, SEIS has not been announced by the government during this difficult time, whereas our members have already spent the funds for marketing, promotions to compete with our neighbouring countries, anticipating that SEIS will be given to tour operators," IATO President Pronab Sarkar said. Without the support of SEIS benefits, tour operators shall not be able to perform and compete with their neighbouring countries and attract more foreign tourists to India, he added.

"May we, therefore, request your good office that our following request may kindly be considered on priority to help the tourism industry — To announce the SEIS scrips for 2019-20 at the earliest, and to increase SEIS scrips percentage from seven per cent to 10 per cent for the tour operators/travel agents," the letter said. SEIS benefits are being given to the tourism industry based on their foreign exchange earnings under the Foreign Trade Policy.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt launches 'Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam' for SC, ST entrepreneurs

Amaravati, Oct 27 PTI The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has unveiled a development initiative for the benefit of SC and ST entrepreneurs, providing higher reimbursement in power charges and investment subsidy among othe...

Shikhar Dhawan's form is 'big advantage' for Delhi Capitals: Gambhir

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Shikhar Dhawans brilliant form in the Indian Premier League IPL is a big advantage for the Delhi Capitals. Recently, Dhawan became the first player to register two consecutive centuries in the h...

Pompeo, Asper meet PM Modi after 2+2 dialogue

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after the third 22 ministerial dialogue between the two countries during which Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA, ...

Adam Sandler to star in adaptation of sci-fi novel 'Spaceman of Bohemia'

Taking one of his offbeat turns, actor Adam Sandler is all set to star in an untitled adaptation of sci-fi novel Spaceman of Bohemia written by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfar. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been picked u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020