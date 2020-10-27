Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economy reviving, but GDP growth to be negative or near zero this fiscal: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said there were visible signs of revival in the economy but the GDP growth may be in the negative zone or near zero in the current fiscal. She said the economy saw a contraction in the April-June quarter, but demand has picked up in the festival season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:21 IST
Economy reviving, but GDP growth to be negative or near zero this fiscal: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said there were visible signs of revival in the economy but the GDP growth may be in the negative zone or near zero in the current fiscal. She said the economy saw a contraction in the April-June quarter, but demand has picked up in the festival season. Speaking at the India Energy Forum of CERAWeek, she said infrastructure, fintech and all employment generating and asset creating industries would be priority sectors for the government. Sitharaman further said recent data indicates revival in the economy, with PMI number being the highest since 2012. "Which sort of indicates that the revival is there which is going to be steady and sustainable revival. If that sustainable revival is going to happen between quarter three and quarter four, we expect that the overall GDP growth... (is) going to be in the negative or near zero this time," she said.  India will regain the tag of the fastest growing major economy next year, she asserted.  The Indian economy had contracted by a huge 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter, hit by the COVID-19 crisis. Sitharaman said a "very firm lockdown" was imposed beginning March 25, with the government putting lives before livelihood to contain the coronavirus pandemic.  "We had a contraction which happened during the first quarter and post which the unlocking has been steadily happening and we can see the revival now...," she said.  The finance minister further said indicators show that primary sector, agriculture-related segments and rural India are all doing very well.  "Demand for durable goods, agriculture equipments, tractors, vehicles are all going up. Festival season has commenced in India, as a result of which I expect demand go up and be sustainable also," she emphasised.  High-frequency economic indicators show continued improvement both in month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) terms. Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.8 in September, an eight-and-a-half year high, while services PMI, albeit marginally below the 50 mark, continued to increase from its April trough. Growth in power demand stood at 10.2 per cent YoY for October versus 4.6 per cent for September. Exports turned positive to 5.3 per cent YoY in September after contracting for six months. Fuel consumption contracted by (-) 1.3 per cent YoY in September versus (-) 14 per cent YoY in August. The RBI has projected the Indian economy contracting by 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal, while International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank estimate the contraction at 10.3 per cent and 9.6 per cent respectively.  The Indian economy had been slowing even before the pandemic struck. India's quarterly growth rate has been receding sequentially since Q4 FY18. It recorded a GDP growth of 4.2 per cent in FY20. Sitharaman further said India is continuing with its policies to attract foreign investment in terms of lower taxation and ease of doing business. She said foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 13 per cent in April-August.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's ANA to shrink fleet as it skids toward record $4.8 bln loss

Japans ANA Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it will retire more than a tenth of its mostly Boeing Co fleet and delay two aircraft orders to help rein in costs and survive a collapse in air travel caused by coronavirus travel restrictions.Foreca...

Germany warns of 20,000 new daily COVID cases within days

The number of new coronavirus infections in Germany is likely to reach 20,000 a day by the end of the week, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday, as authorities readied new curbs to break the second wave of the pandemic. Germany,...

India's growth this year will be negative or near zero: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Indias Gross Domestic Product GDP growth for the current fiscal 2020-21 will be in negative or near zero, owing to the coronavirus pandemic impact. She, however, said the recovery is being...

France tightens security amid fallout from teacher beheading

France is increasing security at religious sites as the interior minister said Tuesday that the country faces a very high risk of terrorist threats, amid growing geopolitical tensions following the beheading of a teacher who showed his clas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020