Left Menu
Development News Edition

FreshToHome raises $121 mn in funding from Investment Corporation of Dubai, others

FreshToHome, an online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 121 million (about Rs 890.8 crore) in funding led by Investment Corporation of Dubai, Investcorp, Ascent Capital, DFC, Allana Group and other investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:32 IST
FreshToHome raises $121 mn in funding from Investment Corporation of Dubai, others

FreshToHome, an online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 121 million (about Rs 890.8 crore) in funding led by Investment Corporation of Dubai, Investcorp, Ascent Capital, DFC, Allana Group and other investors. Iron Pillar, the lead investor from the previous series B round, also participated in this round (series C) with an investment of USD 19 million, a statement said.

Barclays was the advisor for the transaction, it added. Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) is the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai, while Investcorp is a global manager of alternative investments and DFC is a US government development finance institution.

COVID-19 transformed the fish and meat purchasing behaviour of consumers dramatically and due to safety concerns, consumers made the habit-forming shift to e-commerce, FreshToHome co-founder and CEO Shan Kadavil said. "...we saw online demand for our products going up many folds this year...We are just beginning to scratch the surface of a very large market and the current capital raise will help us realise our full potential through rapid expansion in India and the Middle East," he added.

According to a report by Euromonitor International, the consumer market size of fish and meat segment in India in 2019 was estimated to be at USD 94 billion. FreshToHome claims to be the world's largest fully integrated online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, with approximately 1.5 million B2C orders per month and USD 85 million (about Rs 600 crore) annualised sales run rate on the platform.

FreshToHome enables its marketplace sellers to source and sells high-quality meat and fish directly from livestock farmers and fishermen in most major Indian cities and the UAE. Some of the early backers of FreshToHome include Mark Pincus (Zynga founder), David Krane (CEO of Google Ventures), Pete Briger (Chairman of Fortress), Abdul Aziz Al-Ghurair (Chairman of Mashreq Bank), Rajan Anandan of Sequoia and other renowned investors.

"DFC's first equity deal with FreshToHome demonstrates the power of our new equity tool to drive development and advance U.S. foreign policy," said US Government's DFC CEO Adam Boehler. This project will support economic growth and strengthen agricultural supply chains in a key US partner, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man in 4 cases

A court here has granted bail to a man in four separate cases related to Februarys communal violence in northeast Delhi, saying there were no independent witnesses, CCTV footage or video-recording to show his involvement in rioting and chan...

CPI(M) hits out at govt over PM-SVANidhi scheme

The CPIM on Tuesday hit out at the government over its new scheme for street vendors, saying the Centre should make cash transfers and arrange for free foodgrains for all those who lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During ...

Kejriwal to launch 'Green Delhi' app to redress complaints of air pollution-causing activities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch Green Delhi mobile application on Thursday, using which citizens can bring pollution-causing activities to the governments notice, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. There will b...

U.S. special envoy calls for urgent reduction of violence in Afghanistan

The level of violence in Afghanistan is unacceptably high and too many Afghans are dying, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan said on Tuesday, ahead of flying to Doha to meet with the two sides involved in the intra-Afghan peace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020