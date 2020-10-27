Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa braces for very slow recovery in passenger demand

German airline Lufthansa expects a very slow demand recovery in the face of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and now hopes to reach roughly half of its pre-crisis capacity over the course of next year, a board member told Reuters. First-quarter capacity is expected to be up to 25% of pre-crisis levels, unchanged from the current quarter and well short of the 50% previously envisaged by the end of this year, said Harry Hohmeister, who is responsible for the group's Lufthansa, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels airlines.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:49 IST
Lufthansa braces for very slow recovery in passenger demand

German airline Lufthansa expects a very slow demand recovery in the face of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and now hopes to reach roughly half of its pre-crisis capacity over the course of next year, a board member told Reuters.

First-quarter capacity is expected to be up to 25% of pre-crisis levels, unchanged from the current quarter and well short of the 50% previously envisaged by the end of this year, said Harry Hohmeister, who is responsible for the group's Lufthansa, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels airlines. "Maybe a recovery to 50% of the pre-crisis level could be possible next year, and maybe even to 60% with business trips coming back in autumn 2021," Hohmeister said, emphasising that those hopes are based on the assumption that the pandemic can be tackled with vaccines and broad testing early next year. Reliable forecasts remain impossible for the time being, but advance bookings for private trips in June next year are close to pre-crisis levels and already above them on certain days in September.

Like other major airlines, Lufthansa has implemented significant cuts to its schedules, fleets and staff in the wake of the pandemic and is surviving on a 9 billion euro ($11 billion) government bailout. About 350 of its 760 own aircraft are currently in use with every second seat occupied on average, Hohmeister said. However, 125 planes are set to be grounded again because of the pandemic's second wave.

Business customers, traditionally the carrier's cash cow, remain a rarity but are returning on the carrier's China routes. "The business travel volume will remain below (the pre-crisis level) in the long term, but I do not see that we will lose 50% of these customers."

In response to fewer business trips, Lufthansa is placing a stronger focus on travellers who want to visit friends and family abroad, viewing those consumers as a reliable revenue source. To compete with low-cost carriers, the German group also plans to bundle its airlines' offerings on long-haul tourist destinations on a single platform. ($1 = 0.8460 euros)

(Writing by Kirsti Knolle Editing by David Goodman)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden reports record daily rise in new COVID-19 cases

Sweden, whose light-touch pandemic strategy has gained global attention, registered 1,870 new coronavirus cases on October 23, the highest since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday.The increase compares wit...

Democrats push into Trump country as Biden visits Georgia, Bloomberg funds Texas ads

Just a week ahead of the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will criss-cross the country on Tuesday in an intense day of campaigning, with Biden making a thrust into traditional Republican territory in a show of ...

Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar promises solar streetlights, irrigation facilities for villages

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday promised solar streetlights and irrigation facilities in villages if he gets another term. If we get a chance, we will install solar streetlights in the villages. On March 1, we had said that if ...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man in 4 cases

A court here has granted bail to a man in four separate cases related to Februarys communal violence in northeast Delhi, saying there were no independent witnesses, CCTV footage or video-recording to show his involvement in rioting and chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020