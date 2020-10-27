Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks slide as new coronavirus curbs dent mood

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:32 IST
London stocks slide as new coronavirus curbs dent mood

London stocks closed sharply lower for the second straight session on Tuesday as worries about fresh COVID-19 curbs across parts of England offset the impact of progress in Brexit talks and of positive results from Europe's biggest bank HSBC.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 1.1% in choppy trading, dragged lower by mining, energy and insurance stocks. The domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index slid 1.5% with shares in online trading platform Plus500 Ltd falling 8.2% to the bottom of the index on a dour outlook.

Uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal and concerns about the financial fallout from coronavirus-related restrictions have pressured British markets this month, with data also pointing towards a faltering economic recovery. The latest industry survey showed Britain's retail sales this month fell to the lowest level since June, after hitting an 18-month high in September.

In the latest round of restrictions, Warrington in northwest England was placed on the highest Tier 3 alert level, while Nottingham in central England and three nearby towns would have similar restrictions from Thursday. "In recent months, the stock market rally has been driven by easy monetary policy, fiscal stimulus measures and positive developments in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi.

"Removing one of those pillars could leave markets on shaky ground." The Bank of England is expected to ramp up the size of its asset purchase programme by a further 100 billion pounds on Nov. 5 to support a struggling economy, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Meanwhile, the European Commission said the European Union and Britain are engaging intensively to clinch a Brexit deal on their future relationship. In a bright spot, Asia-focussed HSBC Holdings Plc jumped 3.4% after it signalled a pandemic-induced overhaul of its business model.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc gained 18.1% after the Harry Potter publisher posted higher first-half profit and resumed dividend payments.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

South African President Ramaphosa says no to hard lockdown

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said the government is not considering returning to a hard lockdown. The exponential increase in COVID-19 cases in South Africa ignited speculations across the country that the government...

Pakistan has 'taken note' of signing of BECA pact between US and India:FO

Pakistan has taken note of the signing of the strategic Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA between the US and India, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday. During the high-level 22 dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, India and the US ...

India-US partnership stands on firm foundation of shared principles, common strategic interests: PM Modi

India and the US held a productive and successful third round of 22 dialogue here, signing the foundational Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA and expanding their defence cooperation as visiting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sai...

Opposition in Zanzibar says candidate detained, people shot ahead of vote

An opposition presidential candidate in Zanzibar detained as he tried to vote early on Tuesday has been released, after nine people were shot dead by security forces ahead of Wednesdays elections, according to his party.Zanzibar, an Indian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020