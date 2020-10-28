Tata Elxsi bags global services deal from Aesculap AG

Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:01 IST
Representative image

Design and technology services company Tata Elxsi on Wednesday announced the opening of a global engineering centre (GEC) with Aesculap AG, a subsidiary of B. Braun, one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services, in Pune. Bengaluru-headquartered Tata Elxsi said in a statement it has been selected as the global engineering services partner by Aesculap.

The GEC is part of a strategic multi-year engagement in the field of engineering services, it said. "The GEC serves as a platform of talent and expertise for product design & engineering, regulatory support, and clinical evaluation services. This center will be essential to accelerate innovation, drive the transformation and growth for Aesculap's medical business", the statement said.

Martin Schaeuble, Vice President Abdominal and Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, Aesculap, said: "Together with Tata Elxsi we are in the position to continue our innovation activities as well as adherence across Aesculap s product portfolio." "This further consolidates our position in the Medical Devices and Healthcare market in Europe and strengthens our relationship with Aesculap and the B. Braun group,"said Nitin Pai, Chief Strategy Officer, and CMO, Tata Elxsi.

