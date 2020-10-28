Left Menu
DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till Nov 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till November 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday. "However, the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Indian aviation regulator said in a circular. The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral 'air bubble' arrangements with selected countries since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 18 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) circular also mentioned that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it. The scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months amid the pandemic situation.

