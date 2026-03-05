Left Menu

Over 2,000 Canadians Seek Evacuation Support Amid Middle East Tensions

More than 2,000 Canadians have reached out to their government for help to exit the Middle East due to rising tensions between the U.S. and Israel with Iran. With half of the requests from the UAE, the Canadian government is arranging commercial flight seats for evacuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 04:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 04:24 IST
Over 2,000 Canadians Seek Evacuation Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Over 2,000 Canadians have appealed to their government for assistance to leave the Middle East as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Israel against Iran. Officials revealed that the majority of these requests have been made by Canadians situated in the United Arab Emirates.

The Canadian government disclosed that it received 200 requests from Canadians in Qatar and 160 from those in Lebanon. The government is mobilizing resources to provide commercial flight seats to facilitate their evacuation.

On Wednesday, 75 seats were secured on flights departing key cities in the region, with additional seats expected to become available in the upcoming days as efforts continue to ensure the safety of Canadian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Expels Cuban Envoy Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Ecuador Expels Cuban Envoy Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 Global
2
Venezuela and U.S. Eye Mining Law Reform to Boost Investment

Venezuela and U.S. Eye Mining Law Reform to Boost Investment

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Reactions

Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Reactions

 United States
4
President Trump's Preventative Skin Treatment

President Trump's Preventative Skin Treatment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026