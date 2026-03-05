Over 2,000 Canadians Seek Evacuation Support Amid Middle East Tensions
More than 2,000 Canadians have reached out to their government for help to exit the Middle East due to rising tensions between the U.S. and Israel with Iran. With half of the requests from the UAE, the Canadian government is arranging commercial flight seats for evacuation.
Over 2,000 Canadians have appealed to their government for assistance to leave the Middle East as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Israel against Iran. Officials revealed that the majority of these requests have been made by Canadians situated in the United Arab Emirates.
The Canadian government disclosed that it received 200 requests from Canadians in Qatar and 160 from those in Lebanon. The government is mobilizing resources to provide commercial flight seats to facilitate their evacuation.
On Wednesday, 75 seats were secured on flights departing key cities in the region, with additional seats expected to become available in the upcoming days as efforts continue to ensure the safety of Canadian citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
