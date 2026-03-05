Ethics Committee Probes Rep. Tony Gonzales Amid Misconduct Allegations

The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee has announced an investigation into sexual misconduct and favoritism allegations against Texas Republican Representative Tony Gonzales. The inquiry stems from claims related to an alleged affair with a former staff member, Regina Santos-Aviles, who later died by suicide. Gonzales denies these allegations.

Further complicating matters for Gonzales, fellow Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna has filed two measures to censure him and remove him from his committee assignments. Gonzales now faces a primary runoff against Brandon Herrera, endorsed by the House Freedom Caucus, after failing to secure 50% of the vote.

The ethics probe follows a report in the San Antonio Express-News that published explicit text messages between Gonzales and Santos-Aviles. Calls have been made for Gonzales to resign, though he contends that no formal complaints have been registered against him during his congressional tenure, and dismisses the allegations as politically motivated.