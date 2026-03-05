Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Boosts Naval Power with Strategic Warship Expansion

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the enhancement of naval capabilities during a visit to Nampo Shipyard, inspecting a 5000-ton destroyer and overseeing a missile test. He announced plans to build two new warships annually, as part of a national strategy outlined at the ninth Congress.

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, has declared a significant boost in the country's naval capabilities. During a recent visit to Nampo Shipyard, he inspected a 5000-ton destroyer and supervised a missile test, according to KCNA reports.

A new directive from Kim calls for the construction of two surface warships per year, aligning with a broader national strategy unveiled at the ninth Congress. This strategic move involves the production of warships matching or surpassing the size and class of current models, including the newly launched 'Choe Hyon-class' destroyers.

Despite initial setbacks, such as a failed warship launch, the program continues to progress. Kim expressed satisfaction with these advances, particularly in the nuclear armament of the Navy, marking a pivotal phase in North Korea's defense enhancements.

