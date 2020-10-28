Left Menu
Development News Edition

TestingXperts certified as a Great Place to Work

TestingXperts (Tx), a next-gen QA and DevOps company, is delighted to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® 2020, a certification awarded by the leading global analyst, 'Great Place to Work®.' TestingXperts has earned this recognition as the company has excelled upon building a high-trust, and high-performance culture for 5 significant factors of - "Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie."

ANI | London | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:00 IST
TestingXperts certified as a Great Place to Work
TestingXperts logo. Image Credit: ANI

London [United Kingdom]/ Pennsylvania [United States], October 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TestingXperts (Tx), a next-gen QA and DevOps company, is delighted to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® 2020, a certification awarded by the leading global analyst, 'Great Place to Work®.' TestingXperts has earned this recognition as the company has excelled upon building a high-trust, and high-performance culture for 5 significant factors of - "Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie." Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition that organizations aspire to achieve. This certification is recognized world over by employees and employers alike, and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures.

This global recognition as a great workplace is a testimony to the Tx community's rich culture, and commitment for creating an employee-friendly organization. This recognition has immense importance in Tx's branding and outreach and has positioned it as a preferred employer. "TestingXperts is extremely proud and honoured to receive this recognition especially in these pandemic times. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating an open, transparent and caring culture based on mutual trust and respect," said Manish Gupta, CEO, TestingXperts, speaking on being certified as a Great Place to Work.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Under-pressure German COVID-19 test lab produces of false positives

A German laboratory wrongly diagnosed 58 out of 60 coronavirus tests as positive, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, after a hospital become suspicious of the results and retested the patients. The MVZ Laboratory in Augsburg, Bavaria, blame...

US’ vision of Sri Lanka very different from ‘predator’ China: Pompeo

Americas vision on Sri Lanka is very different from that of predator China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said here on Tuesday as he met the leadership here and reaffirmed US commitment to the island nations sovereignty and security. Ad...

Two Kerala ministers get bail in assembly ruckus case

A court here on Wednesday granted bail to two Kerala ministers in a criminal case registered in connection with the ruckus inside the state Assembly in 2015 during the tenure of previousCongress-led UDF government. Chief Judicial Magistrate...

Russia sends army doctors to help COVID fight in Urals

Russia will send army medics to a region in the Urals hit by a surge in COVID-19 cases, the defence ministry said on Wednesday, after doctors there made a public plea to President Vladimir Putin for help.Russia has seen new coronavirus case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020