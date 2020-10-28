Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, UK to set up a bilateral Sustainable Finance Forum

The Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF) was launched in 2018 as a joint venture with 240 million pound funding to catalyse financing into green infrastructure in India, Sitharaman said, adding, British Petroleum has become the first private investor, contributing USD 70 million. She further said India and the UK have increased cooperation through the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and co-chaired by the UK.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:24 IST
India, UK to set up a bilateral Sustainable Finance Forum

The finance ministry on Wednesday said India and the United Kingdom have agreed to establish a bilateral Sustainable Finance Forum. This was discussed during the 3rd session on infrastructure and sustainable finance during the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD).

During the meeting through virtual medium, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India's USD 1.4 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline and the City of London are working together to ensure flow of sustainable finance.  This partnership is helping set up a Project Preparation Support Facility cum Centre of Excellence for PPP (public private partnership) projects, the finance ministry said in a series of tweets. The Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF) was launched in 2018 as a joint venture with 240 million pound funding to catalyse financing into green infrastructure in India, Sitharaman said, adding, British Petroleum has become the first private investor, contributing USD 70 million.

She further said India and the UK have increased cooperation through the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and co-chaired by the UK.  The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) have committed up to 2.6 million pound for four joint research projects on the future of UK-India trade and investment, she added. She said UK-India Fast-Track Startup Fund backed by SIDBI and the UK government will fund early-stage tech startups with technical assistance focused on capacity building, policy advocacy and deepening entrepreneurial connects with the UK.  She stated the UK-India FinTech Joint Working Group met in March 2020 to seek greater acceptance of RuPay Cards in the UK.  FinTech is a key engagement area for cooperation as a Sunshine Sector where India is number 4 in terms of potential, she added.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

52.24 pc turnout till 5 pm in Phase I of Bihar assembly polls: CEC

The voter turnout in the phase one of Bihar assembly polls was 52.24 per cent till 5 pm, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Wednesday. In a break from the past, the CEC attended the poll panel briefing here and made opening rem...

Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19She asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliestIt is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement hence...

PayPoint offers free personal accident insurance to migrant workers

PayPoint, a technology-enabled distribution network of financial services, on Wednesday said it is offering a complimentary personal accident insurance cover for migrant workers transferring money to their families. The insurance cover, pro...

People News Roundup: UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp 'wife beater' case

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UK judge to give ruling on November 2 in Johnny Depp wife beater caseHollywood star Johnny Depp will find out on Nov. 2 the outcome of his libel action against a British newspaper which l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020