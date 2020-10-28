Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa’s economy to contract by 7.8 %

“The sharp downturn in the domestic economy follows a decade of economic stagnation, complicating South Africa’s recovery," said National Treasury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:52 IST
South Africa’s economy to contract by 7.8 %
“The sharp downturn in the domestic economy follows a decade of economic stagnation, complicating South Africa’s recovery," said National Treasury. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

As a result of the devastating impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, South Africa's economy is expected to contract by 7.8 % this year in real terms.

The National Treasury said this in its Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday.

This comes after COVID-19 and the measures taken to protect public health resulted in steep declines in consumption, investment, and exports.

"GDP growth is expected to rebound to 3.3 % in 2021, and to average 2.1 % over the medium term. Based on this projection, the economy will only recover to 2019 levels in 2024.

"The sharp downturn in the domestic economy follows a decade of economic stagnation, complicating South Africa's recovery," said National Treasury.

It said over the past 10 years, real GDP growth averaged 1.4 %, while the population grew by 1.6 % per year.

"In this context, there is a need to forge a national consensus through a social compact that addresses both short- and long-term structural growth challenges.

"In recent months, government, business, labor, and civil society have developed an economic recovery plan. Recognising that many plans fail to translate into action, the Presidency and the National Treasury have established Operation Vulindlela, an initiative to accelerate effective implementation of structural reforms to boost the rate of sustainable economic growth."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Toyota boosts U.S. fuel pump recall to 3.34 million total vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it is recalling another 1.52 million U.S. vehicles for a fuel pump issue that prompted an earlier recall in January.In total, Toyota has now recalled 3.34 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles produced between J...

Germany pushes up 2021 debt plans to finance new coronavirus aid - source

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is planning to take on much more debt than initially planned next year to finance new coronavirus aid measures and help companies survive the second wave of the pandemic, a government source said on Wedne...

India's smartphone mkt hits record 53 mn units in Q3, Samsung reclaims top spot: Counterpoint

Smartphone segment in India rebounded after the lockdown to touch an all-time high of 53 million units in the September quarter, with Samsung toppling Xiaomi from the number one spot, according to research firm Counterpoint. Indias smartpho...

Winter session of Odisha Assembly before Dec 31: Speaker

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Wednesday said the winter session of the House should be held before December 31. Patro said as per the rule, Assembly should sit for 60 days in a calendar year. However, this time, the Assembly was held...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020