I-T refunds of Rs 1.26 lakh cr issued to 39.14 lakh taxpayers till Oct 27

39.14 lakh taxpayers got refunds. Income tax refunds of Rs 34,532 crore have been issued in 37,21,584 cases. Corporate tax refunds of Rs. 92,376 crore have been issued in 1,92,409 cases (till 27th Oct,2020)," the Office of Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:03 IST
I-T refunds of Rs 1.26 lakh cr issued to 39.14 lakh taxpayers till Oct 27

The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.26 lakh crore to over 39 lakh taxpayers this fiscal so far

This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 34,532 crore and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 92,376 crore during this period

“Rs 1,26,909 crore tax refunds issued. 39.14 lakh taxpayers got refunds. Income tax refunds of Rs 34,532 crore have been issued in 37,21,584 cases. Corporate tax refunds of Rs. 92,376 crore have been issued in 1,92,409 cases (till 27th Oct,2020),” the Office of Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur tweeted.

