ThinkYou Offers Science-Based Diet Plans for a Healthy Journey

ThinkYou is a team of experienced health professionals in the field of diet therapy, the team consist of renowned senior Nutritionists and Doctors.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:29 IST
ThinkYou Offers Science-Based Diet Plans for a Healthy Journey
Dt Himanshu Rai - Chief Nutritionist. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi / Mumbai (Maharashtra), India, Oct 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ThinkYou is a team of experienced health professionals in the field of diet therapy, the team consist of renowned senior Nutritionists and Doctors. The team do not offer general diet plans or scientifically unproven diet plans, but they offer science-based diet plans. The Company follows scientific journals, national & international dietary guidelines such as ICMR, NIN, CODEX ALIMENTARIUS to provide scientific diet plans.

This is their endeavour to see everyone healthy and fit during their health journey with ThinkYou. Their smile would be the company's success! HOW IT WORKSA team of Doctors and Nutritionists (www.thinkyou.in) analyse scientifically the body's exact nutritional requirements with the help of blood test reports, height-weight, BMI-BMR, Fat percentage, Medical history and Doctor's recommendation. Based on these, the team will prepare a customized nutrition-dense delicious meal plan, so that one can achieve their desired health goals while enjoying mouth-watering delicious meals! ThinkYou team treats every client with full attention and provide customized meal plans to fulfil actual scientific requirements of not only macronutrients (Calories, Protein, Fat, Carbohydrate, Fibres) but also of micronutrients (Vitamins, Minerals, and Antioxidants). The company monitors regular diet and motivates to achieve optimum health goals. The team break myths about diet and educate people to live a healthy lifestyle with the help of sound and long experience. THINKYOU ONLINE CLINICThe company offers different diet solutions for different health conditions through experienced Doctors and Nutritionists. Anyone can visit the online clinic (www.thinkyou.in) through smartphone/laptop/desktop/tablet easily. Here one can talk to the experts through video call or telephone and discuss their health concerns to get scientifically validated diet solutions. ONLINE APPOINTMENTAnyone can easily get an online appointment as per their suitable and convenient time through email/telephone/WhatsApp (www.thinkyou.in/info@thinkyou.in/7701858552). Customer care team would be more than happy to assist! ONLINE PAYMENTAll the company's health packages are available on the website. Payments are safe, secured and supported by Instamojo. CUSTOMER CARE TEAMThinkYou has a dedicated customer care team to assist the clients for any sort of diet issues! The company's team is experienced and reply quickly. For convenience, the team is available on WhatsApp also, apart from emails and phone calls.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

