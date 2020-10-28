Left Menu
Development News Edition

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 net profit declines 85 pc to Rs 76.47 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 502.75 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 879.32 crore for the quarter under consideration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:12 IST
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 net profit declines 85 pc to Rs 76.47 cr

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported nearly 85 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.47 crore for the quarter ended in September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 502.75 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 879.32 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 882.02 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. The company has recognised a financial impact of Rs 64.13 crore for the latest September quarter mainly to reflect the estimated realisable value of the assets, associated costs and impacts of reversal of provision on account of Zinetac recall, the filing said.

The company had recognised an exceptional item of Rs 401.14 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, it added. "GSK continues to demonstrate resilience in these times, as we focus our efforts on the safety of our employees while ensuring patients have access to our medicines," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD Sridhar Venkatesh said.

Most of GSK's key brands have outpaced their respective categories by gaining market share and company's cost reduction/efficiency initiatives have helped drive margin expansion, he added. "We also continued our focus as an innovation-driven, science-led biopharmaceutical company with the recent launch of Fluarix Tetra - the world's first inactivated quadrivalent influenza vaccine during the quarter," Venkatesh said.

After considering all the strategic options available with the company for the manufacturing site at Vemgal following the global voluntary recall of Zinetac, it has decided to proceed with the sale of the site and has classified the assets as held for sale, he added. Earlier this year, the company decided to discontinue the production and sale of Zinetac tablets used to treat and prevent heartburn.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 1,499.55 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.31 per cent from its previous close..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM asks Muslim countries to make collective efforts to confront Islamophobia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wrote a letter to the leaders of the Muslim states, asking them to make collective efforts to confront growing trend of Islamophobia. The recent statements at the leadership level and incident...

Tata Coffee Q2 net profit rises to Rs 42 cr

Tata Coffee Ltd on Wednesday posted nearly 6 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.40 crore for September quarter on improved revenues. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of pr...

Polish barber sacrifices pay to fight for women's rights in abortion protests

Polish barber Kinga Rutkowska has struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic but for her, protecting womens rights outweighs financial losses, so she closed her shop on Wednesday to join a national protest against further abortion rest...

Peru reports first diphtheria case in 20 years amid low vaccination rate

Peru reported its first case of diphtheria after 20 years following warnings by international health organizations that the coronavirus pandemic would hamper routine vaccination programs, particularly for children. The Andean nations Public...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020