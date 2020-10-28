Left Menu
The device empowers merchants with instant voice confirmation on payment receipts. The device comes with Paytm All-in-QR, enabling the merchants to accept unlimited payments at zero percent fees directly into their bank account," a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:12 IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it has been selected as a strategic partner for managed IT services by AG, a Belgian insurer, to help enhance the latter's digital channels and modernise its IT systems

With over 2.7 million customers, AG provides a full spectrum of insurance offerings – including life insurance, auto, fire and civil liability insurance as well as employee benefits. "The insurer has partnered with TCS to transform its technology stack and adapt to the changing expectations of its diverse range of customers," a statement said

Paytm aims to deploy 10 lakh 'Soundbox' by Mar '21* Fintech major Paytm on Wednesday said it aims to deploy 10 lakh 'Paytm Soundbox' devices by the end of this fiscal year. The device empowers merchants with instant voice confirmation on payment receipts. Upon completion of a transaction, the Soundbox confirms the total amount received against a purchase. The device comes with a SIM card and can operate without a Wi-Fi connection. "Paytm has already empowered over two lakh street hawkers, kiranas and merchants across the country with Paytm Soundbox.

