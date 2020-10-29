Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB announces appointment of Lamin Barrow as Acting Senior Director for Nigeria

Prior to his career at the Bank, Lamin worked at The Gambia National Investment Board as Head of the Project Development Unit, Investment Promotion Division, and Division Manager, Export Promotion.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 29-10-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 08:15 IST
AfDB announces appointment of Lamin Barrow as Acting Senior Director for Nigeria
Lamin holds a Master of Arts in Economic Policy from Boston University, USA and a B.Sc. from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Lamin Barrow as Acting Senior Director – Nigeria Country Office, effective 1 November 2020.

Mr Barrow, a Gambian national, joined the African Development Bank in 2000. He is currently Director, Joint Secretariat Support Office for the African Development Bank, African Union and the Economic Commission for Africa in the Office of the President.

Lamin Barrow brings into this new role extensive knowledge and a rich experience in policy analysis, strategy implementation, portfolio management, project finance, project preparation, regional integration, as well as a public and private partnership.

Since joining the Bank, he has served as Senior Financial Analyst (2000-2007), Principal Country Programme Officer, Rwanda Country Office (2007-2009), and Resident Representative in Ethiopia. In 2013, he was appointed as Manager, Operations, Technical Support and Regional Approaches in the Transition States Support Department and subsequently as Manager, Cabinet Office of The President with the rank of Director (2013-2017). Lamin also served as Task Manager for the NEPAD Infrastructure Project Preparation Facility (2005-2006) and, as Officer-in-Charge, he helped to establish and operationalize the Bank's Kenya Country Office (2006-2007).

Prior to his career at the Bank, Lamin worked at The Gambia National Investment Board as Head of the Project Development Unit, Investment Promotion Division, and Division Manager, Export Promotion. He served as Principal Economist (1991-1992), Policy Analysis Unit in the Office of The President, Republic of The Gambia, before joining the Company for Habitat & Housing in Africa (Shelter-Afrique) where he held several positions between 1994 and 2000.

Lamin holds a Master of Arts in Economic Policy from Boston University, USA and a B.Sc. from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He is also an alumnus of executive programs in finance from The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, USA, and in investment and risk analysis from Queens University, Canada.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank said, "Lamin is a seasoned professional, with a proven track record in strategic management, country dialogue, portfolio management, negotiations and building partnerships. The Nigeria Country Office is strategic for the Bank as it manages a large country portfolio and operations with State governments and the private sector. Lamin's extensive managerial experience and knowledge in operations and excellent diplomatic skills in government relations at the highest levels will help to deepen our operations and engagements with the Government and partners in Nigeria."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Zeta slams Louisiana with high winds, 'life-threatening' surge

Hurricane Zeta smashed into Louisiana on Wednesday with 110-mile-per-hour 175 kph winds and what government trackers called a life-threatening storm surge, the third hurricane to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast state this year.Zetas extremely dange...

S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases lead to shutdowns

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 943 points Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases forced more shutdown measures in Europe and raised fears of more restrictions in the U.S. The SP 500 slid 3.5, its third straight loss and its biggest d...

U.S. rejection throws WTO leadership race into confusion

The World Trade Organizations bid to elect a new leader was plunged into uncertainty on Wednesday after the United States rejected the Nigerian woman proposed as the global trade watchdogs next director-general. Just six days before the U.S...

Democrats raise concerns about U.S. Postal delays ahead of election

Democrats in Congress on Wednesday said reported delays in mail deliveries in some U.S. cites could jeopardize the delivery of ballots ahead of next weeks presidential election.U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington late Tuesday o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020