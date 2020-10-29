AfDB announces appointment of Lamin Barrow as Acting Senior Director for Nigeria

The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Lamin Barrow as Acting Senior Director – Nigeria Country Office, effective 1 November 2020.

Mr Barrow, a Gambian national, joined the African Development Bank in 2000. He is currently Director, Joint Secretariat Support Office for the African Development Bank, African Union and the Economic Commission for Africa in the Office of the President.

Lamin Barrow brings into this new role extensive knowledge and a rich experience in policy analysis, strategy implementation, portfolio management, project finance, project preparation, regional integration, as well as a public and private partnership.

Since joining the Bank, he has served as Senior Financial Analyst (2000-2007), Principal Country Programme Officer, Rwanda Country Office (2007-2009), and Resident Representative in Ethiopia. In 2013, he was appointed as Manager, Operations, Technical Support and Regional Approaches in the Transition States Support Department and subsequently as Manager, Cabinet Office of The President with the rank of Director (2013-2017). Lamin also served as Task Manager for the NEPAD Infrastructure Project Preparation Facility (2005-2006) and, as Officer-in-Charge, he helped to establish and operationalize the Bank's Kenya Country Office (2006-2007).

Prior to his career at the Bank, Lamin worked at The Gambia National Investment Board as Head of the Project Development Unit, Investment Promotion Division, and Division Manager, Export Promotion. He served as Principal Economist (1991-1992), Policy Analysis Unit in the Office of The President, Republic of The Gambia, before joining the Company for Habitat & Housing in Africa (Shelter-Afrique) where he held several positions between 1994 and 2000.

Lamin holds a Master of Arts in Economic Policy from Boston University, USA and a B.Sc. from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He is also an alumnus of executive programs in finance from The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, USA, and in investment and risk analysis from Queens University, Canada.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank said, "Lamin is a seasoned professional, with a proven track record in strategic management, country dialogue, portfolio management, negotiations and building partnerships. The Nigeria Country Office is strategic for the Bank as it manages a large country portfolio and operations with State governments and the private sector. Lamin's extensive managerial experience and knowledge in operations and excellent diplomatic skills in government relations at the highest levels will help to deepen our operations and engagements with the Government and partners in Nigeria."