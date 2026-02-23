Emperor Naruhito's Reflections on Disaster's Enduring Impact

Japanese Emperor Naruhito has raised concerns about the lingering trauma faced by survivors of the 2011 catastrophe that struck Japan, comprising an earthquake, tsunami, and subsequent nuclear disaster. His remarks, released ahead of his 66th birthday, spotlight the need for further efforts in community and livelihood rebuilding, alongside infrastructural advancements.

Participating in a balcony appearance alongside Empress Masako and Princess Aiko, Naruhito stood to acknowledge the well-wishers gathered to celebrate. Despite the recovery strides made so far, Naruhito called attention to the deep-rooted emotional scars that survivors continue to endure over a decade later.

He stressed the importance of passing on the lessons learned from past disasters to future generations, preparing them while hoping for a disaster-free future. As the nation also approaches the Kumamoto earthquake anniversary, Naruhito reiterates his commitment to supporting those affected and encourages his daughter Aiko to uphold this legacy.

