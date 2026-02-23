Emperor Naruhito's Reflections on Disaster's Enduring Impact
Japanese Emperor Naruhito voiced concerns over persistent challenges faced by survivors of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster. He highlighted progress in infrastructure but emphasized the need for further community and livelihood reconstruction ahead of the disaster's anniversary. He advocates for ongoing disaster education and support for affected individuals.
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Emperor Naruhito has raised concerns about the lingering trauma faced by survivors of the 2011 catastrophe that struck Japan, comprising an earthquake, tsunami, and subsequent nuclear disaster. His remarks, released ahead of his 66th birthday, spotlight the need for further efforts in community and livelihood rebuilding, alongside infrastructural advancements.
Participating in a balcony appearance alongside Empress Masako and Princess Aiko, Naruhito stood to acknowledge the well-wishers gathered to celebrate. Despite the recovery strides made so far, Naruhito called attention to the deep-rooted emotional scars that survivors continue to endure over a decade later.
He stressed the importance of passing on the lessons learned from past disasters to future generations, preparing them while hoping for a disaster-free future. As the nation also approaches the Kumamoto earthquake anniversary, Naruhito reiterates his commitment to supporting those affected and encourages his daughter Aiko to uphold this legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dharma Guardian 2026: Strengthening Indo-Japan Defense Ties Through Joint Military Exercises
South Korea Condemns Japan's Takeshima Day: A Diplomatic Standoff
SBI Eyes Acquisition Finance Tie-up with Japanese Banks
Kremlin: Russo-Japanese Relations Hit Rock Bottom Amidst Territorial Dispute
Japan's New Dawn: Breaking Fiscal Chains to Ignite Economic Growth