Kerala's LIFE Mission: A Milestone in Housing
The LIFE Mission, launched by the LDF government in 2016, has completed the construction of 500,000 houses in Kerala, aiming to eliminate homelessness. The initiative, costing Rs 20,831.60 crore, offers financial assistance for house construction and is a model for efficiency and inclusiveness in housing.
The LIFE Mission, a flagship project of the LDF government in Kerala, has successfully achieved a significant milestone by completing the construction of five lakh houses. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared this feat as a major advancement towards eradicating homelessness in the state.
Launched in 2016, the housing scheme aims to provide secure homes for the homeless across Kerala, with a massive expenditure of Rs 20,831.60 crore projected by February 2026. The scheme offers financial support, providing Rs 4 lakh to ordinary families and Rs 6 lakh to Scheduled Tribe families for building homes.
The ambitious initiative is seen as a model of efficiency and inclusiveness nationwide and is vital to the state's development agenda. A commemorative announcement of this accomplishment will occur in Thiruvananthapuram on February 24, highlighting the government's commitment to a New Kerala where all citizens can live with dignity.