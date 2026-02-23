Kerala's LIFE Mission: A Milestone in Housing

The LIFE Mission, a flagship project of the LDF government in Kerala, has successfully achieved a significant milestone by completing the construction of five lakh houses. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared this feat as a major advancement towards eradicating homelessness in the state.

Launched in 2016, the housing scheme aims to provide secure homes for the homeless across Kerala, with a massive expenditure of Rs 20,831.60 crore projected by February 2026. The scheme offers financial support, providing Rs 4 lakh to ordinary families and Rs 6 lakh to Scheduled Tribe families for building homes.

The ambitious initiative is seen as a model of efficiency and inclusiveness nationwide and is vital to the state's development agenda. A commemorative announcement of this accomplishment will occur in Thiruvananthapuram on February 24, highlighting the government's commitment to a New Kerala where all citizens can live with dignity.