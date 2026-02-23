Left Menu

Kerala's LIFE Mission: A Milestone in Housing

The LIFE Mission, launched by the LDF government in 2016, has completed the construction of 500,000 houses in Kerala, aiming to eliminate homelessness. The initiative, costing Rs 20,831.60 crore, offers financial assistance for house construction and is a model for efficiency and inclusiveness in housing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:02 IST
Kerala's LIFE Mission: A Milestone in Housing
  • Country:
  • India

The LIFE Mission, a flagship project of the LDF government in Kerala, has successfully achieved a significant milestone by completing the construction of five lakh houses. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared this feat as a major advancement towards eradicating homelessness in the state.

Launched in 2016, the housing scheme aims to provide secure homes for the homeless across Kerala, with a massive expenditure of Rs 20,831.60 crore projected by February 2026. The scheme offers financial support, providing Rs 4 lakh to ordinary families and Rs 6 lakh to Scheduled Tribe families for building homes.

The ambitious initiative is seen as a model of efficiency and inclusiveness nationwide and is vital to the state's development agenda. A commemorative announcement of this accomplishment will occur in Thiruvananthapuram on February 24, highlighting the government's commitment to a New Kerala where all citizens can live with dignity.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
2
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India
3
Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026